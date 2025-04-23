Subscribe Now

Hermosa Beach Mayor praises volunteers during State of the City 

Former Councilmember Sam Edgerton. Photos by Kenny Ingle (KennyIngle.com)
by Kevin Cody

Hermosa Beach Mayor Dean Francois underscored his theme of “Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate” by honoring resident volunteers, and recognizing improved cooperation among his fellow councilmembers during his State of the City in the Community Theater on Thursday, April 10. 

The Mayor also praised the city staff for the progress they made over the past year on long delayed projects, including ADA improvements on the Greenbelt, and renovations of park restrooms and the Clark Community Building.

Resident Debbie LeShane was honored for her arduous, though unsuccessful search for her fiance, Hermosa resident Albert Calibet, who disappeared on the Greek Island of Amorgos last June.

Resident Liz Tyndorf, and the youth service group she founded, Hermosa Hermanos, were recognized for gathering 50 tons of supplies for the Palisades and Altadena fire victims, and firefighters. He also recognized Guidestone Church’s Brett Armstrong for his work on the effort.

Francois also thanked Saint Cross Pastor Pastor Rachel Nyback and downtown commercial property owner Peter Nolan for their assistance in the City’s housing element State certification. The certification was required for the city to maintain control of its zoning. 

Francois also cited progress on quality of living issues, including e-bike enforcement, and programs to help house the homeless and stop public camping.

A Parks Master Plan that envisions a dog park, more pickleball courts and swim programs utilizing neighboring cities’ pools was approved last year, the mayor said. 

This coming year, the Mayor said, the Civic Facilities Group is expected to share its recommendations for a “revitalized” civic center that “preserves Hermosa charm, and small town character.” ER

