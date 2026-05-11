HIG Capital Backs French Marketing Services Firm Globe Groupe

H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit arm of HIG Capital, has arranged a financing package for Globe Groupe, a French operational marketing services company with a client roster spanning more than 500 brands across eight European countries. The deal was announced April 20.

Globe, headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine and founded by Jérémy Dahan in 2002, operates across three service lines — brand activation, outsourced field force, and merchandising — and works with more than 180 premium brands across consumer goods, technology, beauty, lifestyle, healthcare, and luxury. The group runs 14 offices and counts clients in the consumer goods, technology, beauty, lifestyle, healthcare, and luxury sectors among its more than 500 customer relationships.

The financing is intended to fund Globe’s expansion, with an active buy-and-build acquisition program at the center of the plan. Dahan will meaningfully reinvest as part of the transaction, maintaining leadership continuity through the next growth phase.

HIG Capital’s WhiteHorse Europe Unit Leads the Deal

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe arranged the bespoke financing package. Pascal Meysson, who heads H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said the firm had tracked Globe’s performance over time before committing. “Globe has demonstrated sustained growth over the years, driven by its comprehensive offering and strong execution track record,” Meysson said. “We are delighted to partner with Jérémy Dahan to support the Group’s continued expansion with a bespoke financing solution.”

Charles Bourgeois, a managing director at H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, elaborated on what drew the credit team to Globe. “We are pleased to support Globe, a company that we have followed for several years,” Bourgeois said. “Globe exemplifies the qualities we seek in our investments: a leading market position, a high-caliber management team, exposure to a growing and resilient market, and a strong track record of financial performance.”

H.I.G. WhiteHorse provides debt financing to middle-market companies across a wide range of industries, with a team of 85 credit professionals in the U.S. and Europe. The Globe transaction adds to a run of European credit activity for the platform, which recently also provided financing packages to German food distribution company Büter Group and Brazilian bus technology provider Viabus.

Globe Deal Arrives During a Period of Change at HIG Capital

The Globe financing was announced two days after HIG Capital named Brian Schwartz as its chief executive officer — the firm’s first CEO transition since co-founders Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer established it in Miami in 1993. Mnaymneh, who directed every capital commitment the firm made during his three decades at the helm, moves to an executive chairman role alongside Tamer and will continue sitting on investment committees.

Schwartz joined the firm in 1994 and spent more than six years as co-president before his appointment as CEO. Doug Berman was simultaneously promoted to co-president to fill part of the operational role Schwartz vacated, working alongside existing co-president Rick Rosen.

HIG Capital manages $74 billion in capital across private equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure strategies. WhiteHorse Finance, its publicly traded business development company, sits within the broader credit platform alongside H.I.G. WhiteHorse’s direct lending operations. The firm was co-founded by Sami Mnaymneh, who holds the title of Founder and Executive Chairman, and Tony Tamer, who also serves as Founder and Executive Chairman.