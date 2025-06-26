Holly J. Mitchell links Juneteenth with ICE raids  

Black joy, remembrance and praise sparked the Second Annual Juneteenth celebration at Bruce’s Beach Park in Manhattan Beach.

Over 200 people, some coming as far as North Carolina, gathered for the federal holiday commemorating the Confederacy’s arrival in Galveston, Texas, when they shared the news of emancipation to the remaining enslaved Texans.

The ceremony began with Mira Costa graduate Jackie Beupre singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem.

Speakers included Dr. Anthony Lee, a retired UCLA professor of African and African American history; L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell; Manhattan Beach Mayor Amy Thomas Howorth; Mira Costa school psychologist Janet Allen; and Mira Costa students and graduates Zola Pickens, Donné Ward Jr., and Theodora Tuitupou.

Also in attendance was Manhattan Beach’s first Black Mayor, Mitch Ward, who oversaw renaming the park to Bruce’s Beach in 2006.

“Juneteenth is a uniquely American story, a pivotal chapter in our nation’s journey towards its own ideals,” Ward said. “Stand with us not just in acknowledging the pain of the past and present challenges, but in embracing the profound strength and enduring hope that defines the Black experience.”

Mitchell spoke about the history of Bruce’s Beach Park in Manhattan Beach. “You know that the land was taken nearly a century ago under the guise of eminent domain,” she said. “But in fact, it was stolen. Bruce’s Beach was never just a place to enjoy the coast. It was a refuge, a home, a business, a symbol of hope for Black families who were barred from every other stretch of sand in this state. And when that land was taken, it wasn’t just property that was lost, it was the American dream.”

“I’m sure the Bruces couldn’t have imagined a fourth generation, middle aged, Black woman would sign the property deed back over to their descendants,” Mitchell said.

In reference to the current ICE raids in Los Angeles, Mitchell said she wanted to be clear, “We are a County that believes in due process, in human dignity and in keeping families together.” Mitchell continued, “So on this Juneteenth, a day that marks freedom, I hope you will join me in recommitting ourselves to protecting the freedom of every Angelino.”

Dr. Lee, who donated books to the Manhattan Beach/LA County Library’s Bruces Beach Commemorative Collection, recognized the park as the most historical site in Manhattan Beach.

After recognizing the city council’s faults 100 years ago, Dr. Lee said the struggle continues with today’s council “The city council still has not allowed for a normal permit process to have events at Bruce’s Beach that might commemorate Black history,” Dr. Lee said. ER