Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation Surf Festival scores again

Jimmy Miller Foundation

Over 120 surfers, ages 6 to age 65 competed in the annual Jimmy Surf Fiesta on Saturday, October 11, in support of the Jimmy Miller Foundation. Teams of five, ranging from novices to pros, competed in glassy two- to four-foot waves in El Porto. Among the teams were five all female surfers, surf teams from Mira Costa, Manhattan Middle School, and Hermosa Valley School, and teams representing the Manhattan Rotary, the Friendship Foundation, and the South Bay Boardriders Club. Firewire Surfboards, provided a full quiver of boards.

Attendees started the morning with hot chocolate and pastries from Mychal’s Learning Place. Breakfast and lunch were provided by Lazy Acres, and Fresh Brothers Pizza. The Vegerie served their famous vegan chili, and Sandpipers provided cookies.

Boyd Jeffery, formerly an avid surfer, shared the story of his recovery from a hemorrhagic stroke at Providence Hospital. He surfed again for the first time following his stroke with a group of Health Care Workers from Providence as a participant in JMMF’s Ocean Therapy sessions.

Volunteer groups included the South Bay Boardrider judges, Manhattan Rotary, Amigos Unidos, Hermosa Hermanos, National Charity League, Sandpipers, Matthew Miller and the JMMF raffle collection team.

For information visit jimmymillerfoundation.org ER