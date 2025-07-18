Kendall Ryan repeats as State Champion at Chevron MV Grand Prix

by Eve Celia Rosenblum

Kendall Ryan rode in the Chevron Manhattan Beach Grand Prix for the first time when she was 10 years old. Last year, after a few pro cycling tours in Europe and a visit to the Tokyo Olympics the Ventura native returned to Manhattan Beach to place first in the Women’s Pro 1/2 race. In the year since, she claimed victory at the country’s most elite criterium, the Pro Road National Championships in Charleston.

On Sunday, Ryan was one of many returning competitors in the Grand Prix, a race that draws professional competitors from around the world. This year’s competitors hailed everywhere from New Zealand to Cuba. Rahsaan Bahati, a three time winner of the Grand Prix, raced on Saturday and took a redeye to make it for the big day.

“Nobody wants to miss this,” said Matt Gorski, a local business owner and director of the race. Gorski brought 30 vintage bikes to display, and his son Kyle. “It’s just good for the community,” he said.

Among the attendees this year was Ted Ernst, 93, whom the crowd swarmed for autographs. Ernst founded the race in 1962, making it the longest running race west of the Mississippi.

Ernst’s father, Ted Ernst Sr., biked from Corsicana, Texas to Los Angeles hoping to start a bike shop. When plans went awry, Ernst Sr. cycled back home.

Thirty years later, the younger Ernst took over Manhattan Cycles on Sepulveda Boulevard. His dad also returned to Manhattan Beach and opened a bike shop down the street from his son’s. The younger Ernst helped found the South Bay Wheelmen, and then the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix. In the early years the South Bay Wheelmen ran the race.

Though Ernst is still revered locally, biking culture is not what it once was. An aging population has meant fewer cyclists, and fewer competitors, Gorski said.

“Younger kids aren’t getting into racing because there’s a million other things they can do,” Gorski says. “Each year putting on the race gets harder and harder.”

This year, following complaints from residents, the direction of the race was altered for the first time in 60 years. The change eased traffic for the neighbors.

In the day’s major upset, Alex Akins, 23, won the Men’s Pro 1+2 even division. Akins is fresh off two victories in Northern California. But neither of those races were as important as this one, he said.

“I didn’t think I would win that sprint,” Akins said. “I wasn’t even expecting it.”

The Monterey racer clinched first easily, however. Akins was surrounded by Miami Blazers, who formed a breakaway group that stayed in front throughout the 90 minute race.

“It wasn’t even close,” his girlfriend Lora Water said.

Eddy Huntsman, 23, was also part of the breakaway in the men’s race. This was his fifth year competing in the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix. After this, it’s off to Spain and Belgium. Women’s victor Kendall Ryan is also on her way to Europe for the summer. She hopes to return to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

She doesn’t mind coming home for the Grand Prix either. “What makes it special is the high caliber of racers who show up,” she said. “Coming out here is always awesome.”

Matt Gorski says he’ll also keep returning to volunteer. “We just love riding bikes, you know?”