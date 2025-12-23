LA Art Show 2026: It’s just around the corner!

Vibrant and visually splendid

The 2026 LA Art Show, Jan. 7 to Jan. 11

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Sensory overload, yes, but in a good way. Addicting? Yes, and also in a good way. I’m referring to the LA Art Show, returning to the LA Convention Center. The cavernous venue awaits with avenues and boulevards, literally filled with an art connoisseur’s dreams.

It is again produced by Kassandra Voyagis and highlights the best from more than 90 exhibitors, and they don’t just come from Los Angeles or California or the rest of the country, but from all over the world. I’m always impressed by the Koreans, the Japanese, the Chinese…

What makes a show of this breath, width, and stature so special? It’s not just the opportunity to roam through the aisles and look at hundreds and hundreds of artworks, but also the chance to talk with the artists or the exhibitors, to learn about the people behind the images. And then, of course, there’s the vibrant atmosphere and the strolling players, as it were, people like you, young and old, with their curiosity and sense of awe. It’s intoxicating, period.

I’m including here a few artworks and photos to give a sense of the flavor…

Each incarnation has something special about it. What can the viewer expect this year?

For the first time, a gallery from Ireland is among the participants: the Oliver Sears Gallery from Dublin. From London, the Pontone Gallery showcases work by Chris Rivers (drummer for Heaven’s Basement). Provident Fine Art, based in Palm Beach, will show abstract work by Sylvester Stallone. Corridor Contemporary presents Yigal Ozeri’s large cinematic portraits of young women set against lush and evocative landscapes.

And, again, there’s a bountiful gathering of art from Korea, represented by 15 galleries. The beauty in this, if I may generalize somewhat, is in the aesthetic contrast with so much Western art. There’s a cross-fertilization that goes on in the viewer’s mind as he or she wanders from booth to booth, from one part of the large hall to another.

So let’s not neglect the art from our southern neighbors, and that brings us to the 2026 introduction of the Latin American Pavilion, with curator Marisa Caichiolo at the helm. Marisa is originally from Argentina, but she seems to have connections throughout the world. I’ve known her for a couple of years, and almost from the very first moment I felt that she was a lifelong friend. Such a wonderful, vivacious personality; you can’t help but fall under her spell!

Marisa has selected a group of galleries to form and essentially to animate the pavilion, and these galleries are introducing talented, emerging artists, many of whom deserve international recognition. Also of note, as Marisa has stressed, “At a moment when immigration issues continue to disproportionately impact Latin American communities, it is especially important to provide a platform for these artists.” And furthermore, although remaining underrepresented at major art fairs, “Their perspectives are vital to a more complete and equitable understanding of contemporary art.”I think this is a pretty good summary of what to expect, along with the advice to make a full day of it (or a day and an evening). Take your time, indulge, take a breather, contemplate and digest what you see, and then keep going until your feet are sore and your soul is weary. Soak in as much as you can. You’ll leave a much better person, and well nourished!Here are the options:

The opening night premiere is Wednesday, Jan. 7, and it goes on for four hours. It’s a splashy gala, of sorts, that benefits the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign, and this year is hosted by actress Sasha Pieterse. It’s also a $270 event (filtering in fees) that has its perks, such as food and beverage, access to the VIP lounge, and admittance to the other days of the fair as well.

But if that’s on the far side of your pocketbook there are these days to choose from, which will set you back just $45, and with more time to indulge:

Thursday, January 8 and Friday, January 9, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. And then we come to the weekend. On Saturday, the fair is open from 12 to 8 p.m. (11 a.m. entry for those who have a VIP Red Card and Opening Night ticket), and on Sunday it’s 12 to 6 p.m. (and, again, an hour earlier for those with VIP credentials).

Area parking ranges from $25 to $35, and in many instances public transportation can alleviate some headaches and enhance the experience.

There’s an extensive website that I recommend be checked out in advance. That said, you’ve got the goods, and now you’re all set to go. www.laartshow.com.