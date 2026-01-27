Letters to the Editor 1-29-26

Sign of the times

Dear ER:

I am writing as the steward of a legacy that has spanned five generations in Redondo Beach. I was born at South Bay Hospital, walked the halls of Redondo Beach schools from kindergarten through high school, and grew up on Maria Street—in the home my grandparents purchased when they moved here in 1938.

For 88 years, the Serrato family has been woven into the fabric of Redondo Beach. My grandfather founded Redondo Home Nursery, now known as Peter’s Garden Center, a local landmark that continues to serve our community from its original location. I am proud to be the third generation to build a business and raise a family here, carrying forward the values of hard work and community pride this city instilled in us.

I am reaching out to share why the current design and legacy of the Redondo Beach King Harbor sign is so much more than a piece of infrastructure to families like mine.

Why the Sign Matters:

A Symbol of Continuity: For nearly a century, our family has watched Redondo Beach evolve. The sign stands as one of the few remaining constants—a visual anchor that connects the city my grandparents fell in love with to the one my grandchildren are growing up in today.

Identity and Pride: When we see that sign, we aren’t just seeing a name; we are seeing the unifying symbol for the place we’ve all called home since its fabrication in 1967. Its bright light represents the heart of every local business owner and neighbor who has invested their life’s work into this soil.

Preserving the “South Bay” Soul: As the world around us modernizes, it is the beauty of historic landmarks like our sign that keep Redondo Beach unique. It represents the grit, beauty, and history of the families who built this town.

My family’s history is proof that Redondo Beach is a place where roots run deep. We have stayed here, invested here, and thrived here for nearly a century. I urge the Redondo City Council to recognize the historic and sentimental value of the Redondo Beach sign and take the necessary steps to ensure it is preserved for the generations still to come.

Roni Serrato

Redondo Beach

Time to move on

Dear ER

Last year’s decision to move on from the former City Manager was not just a personnel change. It was a signal that Hermosa understands something much bigger: the old way of governing no longer works. Heavy bureaucracy, red tape, and systems designed for a slower, more predictable world are failing, locally and globally!

This reality was clearly echoed on the world stage at the world economic forum at Davos just two days ago, where Canada’s Prime Minister spoke plainly. Institutions built on outdated assumptions cannot meet today’s economic, social, and civic challenges. Leadership now demands adaptability, clarity of purpose, and responsiveness, not nostalgia for “how things used to be.”

Hermosa Beach is not immune to these forces. Our small businesses, and community vibrancy depend on governance that can move, listen, and evolve. The Council’s decision last year demonstrated an understanding that progress requires letting go of systems that no longer serve the people.

The purpose of this message is simple: as voters head into this election, I hope candidates recognize that Hermosa — like the rest of the world — has moved on. Running on a promise to “bring things back” risks ignoring the realities we are now living in. The question before us isn’t whether change is happening….it’s whether we lead it or resist it.

Ed Hart

Hermosa Beach

Time to move on, with vision

Dear ER:

I want to congratulate Mayor Rob Saemann for a generally uplifting State of the City address. The video that was shared beautifully captured the everyday places that make Hermosa special. It was a good reminder that above all else, we’re neighbors who bump into each other on The Strand, at Martha’s, at Granny’s, and throughout town.

In his address the Mayor also highlighted the appointment of City Manager Steve Napolitano as a significant accomplishment, but I imagine Steve would be the first to say that it is ultimately the City Council’s job to set the agenda and chart the vision for our shared future.

That’s where I left the address wanting more. A Planning Commission meeting last fall underscored our continued risk of falling out of compliance with our Housing Element, raising the specter of additional builder’s remedy projects. The Olympics are two years away, yet Hermosa lacks the coordinated planning effort underway in neighboring cities. The new parking meter fees cannot close the looming fiscal deficit and still pay for the new City Yard. And while ideas like contract safety officers may help our evolving e-bike issues on The Strand, they are not a silver bullet for public safety.

Answering the question “What is Hermosa?” the mayor said, “Ultimately, it is the people—it is us.” He’s right. Yet as older apartments are gutted/renovated or replaced with luxury units, more longtime renters are being forced out of the community they’ve called home for decades—an issue that deserves attention from City leadership, regardless of the complexity of the dynamic.

I wish Rob Saemann well as he concludes his term. The next Mayor has an opportunity to articulate the opportunities and challenges facing our town, and present a vision to meet them.

Eric Horne

Hermosa Beach

A pawn in their game

Dear ER:

Reporter Mark McDermott takes us on a journey with Brad Graverson, who was diagnosed with ALS, as he struggles to deal with end-of-life issues and finding meaningful ways to make the world a better place (“Brad’s Corner,” ER January 22, 2026). Graverson’s fortitude is to be admired at this most difficult juncture.

His life would change dramatically from protesting alone in his wheelchair, until a woman asked him if she could join him in his weekly protests and bring some friends? Keep in mind that Graverson was protesting Donald Trump anyway, he didn’t need much persuasion.

This is a very long story and ultimately just another “hate Trump” diatribe and distortions of facts and weak in context. In a picture at Brad’s corner, protesters carrying signs, sunglasses and hats with eyes downcast as if they didn’t want to be recognized? One sign said, “Americans want Health care not Greenland. Another said Democracy Dies in Silence! All cliche’s. I’m an American, how do they know what I want or don’t want? Do these people know anything about our Constitution? Who allowed millions of people to come across the border illegally? Do you really expect to have a trial with due process for millions of people? Our court system would come to a standstill!

This was never about Brad Graverson, he’s just another political pawn, in my opinion. Penny Markey has been a member of “Huddle Group” since its inception in 2017 after Trump won his first term. “Indivisible” is a national progressive organization dedicated to defeating Trump; electing progressive leaders to realize “bold” progressive policies. They are all affiliated.

These are serious distractions while we continue to fight corruption in Minnesota and California. Palisade residents are still not made whole. Does anyone care?

Happy 250th Birthday to our Country!

Gary Brown

Hermosa Beach

Two timing council

Dear ER:

Unfortunately, Manhattan Beach doesn’t have real term limits. We have “faux” term limits. If a councilmembers completes two terms, they can sit out for two years, and run for a third and fourth term; sit out again, then run for a fifth and sixth term. Yes, “sham” term limits. “Sham” terms limits have resulted in less accountability, less transparency and less fiscal responsibility.

In our Council elections of 2017, 2021 and 2025, we effectively had a “Merry Go Round of ‘Termed Out’ former Mayors” endorsing and supporting each other for a third, fourth, fifth and even sixth term. In some respects, these “termed out” former Councilmembers acted as a cabal to keep themselves in office, essentially creating a “ruling class” of entrenched power. Mind you, they are nice people who care about our community. However, that’s not the point.

During the eight year “reign” of these “termed out” Mayors, here are some shocking fiscal facts: total full-time employees increased from 294 in 2017 to 354 in 2025 with our population declining by 2,400; total annual compensation increased to over $400,000 for 14 employees; total annual annual compensation increased to over $300,000 for 34; total wages paid increased by 36%; total retirement and health contributions paid increased by 51%; and total Management Level Employees increased from 47 to over 75.

However, the worst consequence of having “perpetual” incumbents is they stopped listening to our residents. To get reelected, they didn’t have to. Please support real term limits, two terms only.

Mark Burton

Manhattan Beach