Letters to the Editor 10-2-25

Parking meter economics

Dear ER:

I am concerned about the increases being proposed for parking meter rates in downtown Hermosa, an issue that, on the surface, may seem like a minor adjustment, but reflects deeper challenges we’re facing as a community.

As small businesses in Hermosa continue to navigate incredibly tough economic conditions, we’re now witnessing even national giants like Starbucks closing their doors in Hermosa Beach. In this context, raising the cost of parking, what some might call the “low-hanging fruit” of municipal revenue, feels more like a short-term fix than a long-term strategy.

Instead of relying on incremental fees and taxes, why aren’t we asking the more essential question…how can we invite investment and innovation into our downtown?

What if, rather than discouraging activity with higher costs, we focused on lowering the barriers that prevent entrepreneurs and investors from helping Hermosa Beach thrive?

Consider the old Becker Surf building, which has sat vacant for nearly three years. That space could be a cornerstone of downtown vitality, yet it remains untouched. Why? and how many similar opportunities are we missing?

I believe Hermosa Beach is fortunate to have a city manager with the heart, mind, and skillset to lead us toward a vibrant, modern future. But even the best leadership needs room to breathe and space to dream. And that’s where we, as a city, must confront a harder truth: Are we holding ourselves back by clinging to the political divisions of the past?

We as a community must ask ourselves what comes first: politics or Hermosa? Do we want to preserve old fault lines, or do we want to shape a bold, inclusive vision for our city’s future?

I hope we can choose collaboration over conflict, vision over stagnation, and community over partisanship.

Ed Hart

Hermosa Beach

Prop 50 a presidential prop

Dear ER:

After years of squabbling over political representation, the winning party gets to draw the maps and dictate [Gerrymander] which districts belong to which party. It is a system that fails to represent the citizens of either party. Politicians aren’t capable of self-governing, in my opinion.

In 2008, Proposition 11 created the Voter’s First Act, which led to creating a Redistricting Commission. This Commission is now part of the California Constitution. Even the Governor can’t interfere, [until recently that is].

A new bill, AB604, that will “suspend” the Citizens Redistricting Commission until 2031, so that Governor Gavin Newsom can redraw the districts in his favor. His fight with Governor Abbot of Texas is about looking Presidential.

Governor Newsom is running for President. This bill alone will cost taxpayers well over $250 million. This state already has a $35 billion deficit and he’s still pursuing the train to “no-where” for another $20 billion!

Our next Governor will face huge problems that we will have to pay for somehow.

Is this the next President of the United States? Please vote no on Proposition 50 in November.

Gary Brown

Hermosa Beach

Park branding

Dear ER:

The late Bill Brand dedicated his life to protecting open space, preserving our coast, and ensuring that Redondo Beach remains a community of which we can all be proud. As one of the founders of the South Bay Parkland Conservancy, he championed efforts to transform land into public parks and gathering spaces. Through his own infectious enthusiasm, hundreds of residents joined him in these labors of love.

In 2010, Brand began talks with Edison to turn their land under the power lines off Herondo Avenue into a park. That dream is finally becoming a reality. This location is more than just open space — it’s where Mayor Brand made the historic 2023 announcement that the AES power plant was finally being shuttered. It was his final act of public service, and where his fight against overdevelopment in Redondo Beach began back in 2003.

Now, we have the opportunity to honor his vision, his leadership and his unparalleled service to our community by naming this new park, Bill Brand Park.

Please e-mail the Redondo Beach City Council and Mayor Jim Light to ask them to dedicate this new park in Bill’s name. It’s a simple, but powerful way to recognize the lasting impact he had on our city.

Wayne Craig

President, Rescue Our Waterfront

Redondo Beach

Rewriting history

Dear ER:

If Bill Brand’s vision for the AES site never materialized, why should taxpayers pay for two parks in his name? If Brand’s decades-long promise to re-wild the AES site never came to fruition, why should taxpayers now be asked to celebrate him with not one, but two parks in his name? The new “nature park” near Herondo and Pacific Coast Highway is leased from SoCal Edison at a cost of nearly $1 million for only five years — at the very moment Redondo Beach is facing a $3.5 million budget shortfall. That’s not legacy-building, it’s fiscal extravagance. Meanwhile, the AES site itself remains fenced off. Naming multiple parks after a failed vision risks rewriting history rather than honoring genuine achievement.

Pat Healey

Redondo Beach

Adolesence space

Dear ER:

Two organizations in the Beach Cities are quietly transforming the way our community supports young people: Resin Art Studio in Hermosa Beach and allcove Beach Cities in Redondo Beach. They work in partnership to offer innovative programs for youth, empowering them not just to participate, but to step into leadership as creators and collaborators.

Resin is home to Indivisible Arts, a nonprofit that aims to provide students with tools and an outlook to weather life’s challenges in a healthy way by teaching fundamental wisdom tools and fostering emotional intelligence and creative expression through, where staff mentors teens and the teens, in turn, mentor younger students.

allcove Beach Cities, in Redondo Beach, supports young people ages 12 to 25 by providing mental and physical health services, substance use guidance, peer and family support, education and career coaching, and safe spaces for social connection and creative expression. Through counseling, support groups, and engaging community events, allcove helps youth build the skills and resilience to navigate life’s challenges.

On a recent Saturday, I had the pleasure of stopping by Covefest at allcove, where young people gathered for live music, art, games, and food. Staff from Resin were also present, facilitating the event and providing a space for young people to showcase their many creative endeavors—from artwork and fashion design to original music. It was a vibrant scene of youth supporting one another in a safe and welcoming environment.

Events at Resin are equally inspiring. At a recent art show, professional artists displayed their work while youths as young as 12 shared original music alongside older teens and adults. These multigenerational performances highlight the value of giving youth platforms to shine.

At a time when rates of anxiety, depression, and substance use challenges are rising among young people, these organizations offer much-needed alternatives. They provide spaces that are engaging, safe, and deeply affirming—places where young people are recognized as valuable contributors to the cultural fabric of the community.

We often invest in programs for young children, yet adolescents also need spaces to take risks, explore creativity, and find belonging. Resin and allcove are filling that gap in remarkable ways.

They are true local gems. If you have the chance to visit, attend an event, or support their efforts, you will find not only the incredible creativity of our youth, but also the profound impact that comes from giving them space to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

Michelle Charfen, MD

Redondo Beach