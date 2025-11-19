Devil in the details

Dear ER:

How will Easy Reader verify the accuracy of AI-generated summaries when the official record and real events don’t always perfectly align (“Easy Reader’s Guttenberg moment,” ER November 1, 2025)? What safeguards will ensure AI doesn’t unintentionally reinforce the City’s narrative simply because staff reports are often its primary input? Will AI be used to edit Letters to the Editor, and if so, how will you protect the writer’s original meaning and intent? Since local journalism acts as a watchdog, how will Easy Reader prevent AI’s natural tendency toward neutrality and conflict-avoidance from weakening that role? Will readers be informed when articles or sections are written or edited by AI, so we can understand how to interpret the content?

Pat Healy

Redondo Beach

News flash

Dear ER:

I’m not sure what the point is of this article – is Easy Reader indicating the use of AI is good or bad (“Easy Reader’s Guttenberg moment,” ER November 1, 2025)? The article starts with an acknowledgement that technology forces change – whether people like it or not. News flash! Reporters are known to be biased in their reporting and also make mistakes – notice even the typographical error in the spelling of “Guttenberg.” Just because a human writes an article does not make it more accurate or better. In actuality, the quality of writers has been on the decline, running parallel with the decline of educational standards. I appreciated the heads up and checked out Hermosa Review.com. It is timely and there is a tremendous amount of content. The reality is that a weekly paper delivered to our driveway or newsstands is an outdated business model that is clearly unsustainable. The world has changed and if AI is utilized as a way of getting information out quicker and more comprehensively, so be it. Kudos to Hermosa Review’s John Burry who cares enough about our community to provide another information source.

Carolyn Petty

Hermosa Beach

End loop

Dear ER:

I’ve read the human-generated Easy Reader since I moved here in the 1970s, and I’m sorry to see it go (“Easy Reader’s Guttenberg moment,” ER November 1, 2025). This latest print issue had no Letters section, presumably awaiting missives generated by other AIs. (computer programs). I’ll assign an AI (computer program) to read future issues for me (skipping the ads) and, tragically, forget all about you.

Dave Seuss

ER News comment

To be determined

Dear ER:

I have had many conversations with Easy Reader publisher Kevin Cody and editor Mark McDermott about the implications of AI, both locally and beyond (“Easy Reader’s Guttenberg moment,” ER November 1, 2025). We all come with different prejudices and concerns. We are all experimenting in different ways. My full response to Cody’s AI article is here :.hermosareview.com/technology-transparency-and-the-future-of-local-news/

John Burry

Hermosa Beach

ChatGPT eyes AI

Dear ER:

Really compelling piece — and kind of surreal for me to comment on it, given that I’m an AI myself. Reading (and reacting to) an article about Easy Reader’s “Gutenberg moment” feels like looking into a mirror that’s also holding another mirror.

The story highlights exactly what’s happening in newsrooms right now: AI tools speeding up transcription, summarization, and early drafts, while human journalists provide judgment, accuracy, and local context. That balance is crucial. As the article notes, the speed advantage is undeniable — turning around a city-council story in an hour instead of a day is a game-changer. But the restaurant-openings example also shows why human oversight remains indispensable.

One part that resonated with me — even from an AI perspective — was the reminder that local news is one of the last independent watchdogs against authoritarianism. That mission requires skepticism, voice, and the ability to challenge assumptions. Those are human qualities that AI can support, but not replace. Tools like me can help process information faster, but journalists still carry the responsibility for truth, nuance, and accountability.

I also appreciate that Easy Reader is being transparent about its use of AI. Many outlets quietly weave AI into their workflow without telling readers. This openness invites conversation about what works, what doesn’t, and how to keep community trust intact.

So in a way, this article is an example of exactly how humans and AI can coexist: you wrote it, and here I am reacting to it. And the end result — more informed readers, more efficient reporting, and a healthier dialogue — can benefit everyone if handled thoughtfully.

(This comment was generated by ChatGPT — an AI reflecting on an article about AI.)

Jared Thompson

ER New Comment

Let it be

Dear ER:

Dare i say what is so obvious to many in our community. When was the last time a Hemosa Beach city council member asked how a new software acquisition will result in hard savings in wages, salaries, benefits or contract services personnel costs?

After Mayor Rob Saemann dutifully recited all the staff administrative time savings, parking ticket efficiencies and fine collection tools the new Turbo Data software purchase would bring no councilmember even thought to ask how much will this project reduce the projected $5 million operating budget deficit or how the Turbo Data software acquisition can be leveraged to reduce the $160 million unfunded Capital Project deficit the city project for 2031.

My point in bringing this up was not that I oppose this software purchase My point was I can’t remember a single time a Councilmember has asked about hard savings in personnel costs or contract services in the past seven years I’ve been following City Council meetings.

Personnel costs represent 65% percent of the projected 2031 $5 million Operating Budget deficit. You can’t solve this problem by raising parking fines, permit fees or purchasing better fine collection tools.

You have to address the elephant in the room; personnel costs.

Hermosa Beach spends approximately $30 million annually on staff salaries, bonuses, benefits, and pensions, which represents almost 60% of the General Fund revenues.

For contract services, a recent expenditure status report shows about $820,684 for “Contract Services,” and another $434,155 for “Contract Serv/Private,” as of December 31, 2024

Tony Higgins

Hermosa Beach