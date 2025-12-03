Letters to the Editor 12-4-25

Mourning Glory

Dear ER:

Thank you for such a wonderful overview of the life and contributions of Rick Hankus (and his family) to the Hermosa Community (“Mourning Glory,” ER November 27, 2025). I have known Rick Hankus for almost 30 years, since the opening of Java Man. He was a consistent light in many a morning’s visit for coffee and a muffin. The only omission to the story was his wonderful comedic talent and the comedy nights he hosted on the occasional Friday night at Javaman. My friends and I looked forward to those evenings of laughter (plus delicious brownies, and vino) all per Rick’s unwavering hospitality. He was funny and quick witted and never failed to bring a smile to the audience’s faces, along with his talented comedy colleagues. Thank you for honoring his memory and his delicious Morning Glory muffins.

Lauren Gezurian-Amlani

Hermosa Beach

Model mogul

Dear ER:

We met Rick Hankus when he first opened Ocean Diner way back in ’92. He always had a smile and a witty comment and a serving of delicious streusel at the ready. He also had little toys and crayons and trinkets for the kids when they came along. But his devotion to his staff and family really stood out. In an era of nouveau robber barons – be a Rick, not a Jeff or Mark or Elon or Peter.

Brian and Jana

ERNews comment

South Bay style

Dear ER:

Even with all the fancy places around the South Bay, Ocean Diner is still my favorite restaurant. We always take family and friends from out of town there. Rick obviously put his entire heart into making it what it is. He will be terribly missed. RIP.

Todd Lowenstein

Redondo Beach

A swimming time

Dear ER:

Our ocean swimming crew has been going to Java Man every weekend since we started doing the Pier to Pier swim in 1995. We were lucky enough to visit with Rick Hankus one last time a few weeks ago. As always, he was warm and kind. Sending prayers and best wishes to the family, all the employees past and present at Java Man and Ocean Diner, and to all in the South Bay community who are feeling this loss. Godspeed Rick… You will always be a part of our Ohana.

Ocean Crew

ERNews comment

Operation Uncool

Dear ER:

I would suggest that all of us senior citizens start riding e-bikes everywhere. Then, riding e-bikes would suddenly become very uncool and this behavior among pre-teens and younger teens would cease.

Buzz Harper

EasyReader Facebook comment

Call it what it is

Dear ER:

The headline should be “Young local terrorists assault residents (“Hermosa Beach police arrest two juveniles in downtown e-bike attack,” ER November 27, 2025). ” How can it be alleged when there is video showing assault? Hearing about this made me sick to my stomach. My husband just felt angry, and I suspect worried, given I often walk and bike in that area. What’s more disturbing is the previous stories that seem to have barely been reported. Did anyone know of the October 28 resident assault (yes not alleged) other than the victim, his friends, and the very quiet HBPD? Thank goodness he finally spoke out. Why are only two arrested and in juvenile hall so far for the Nov 21st beating? And for the police to say the resident walked by his destination and initiated contact implied he was being provocative. I suspect this is untrue, given an individual wouldn’t normally engage with a group unless provoked. But even if it were true, one individual’s comment to five youths does not justify a beat-down. These were kids in full wolfpack mentality. It’s plain and simple bullying that actually turned into attempted murder. We must say those words. There is plenty of video to show that any evasive comments from HBPD is just that, them being evasive. Until kids and their parents are taken to task for these frequent incidents, they will continue.

These young people are disturbed for reasons beyond my knowledge, but something must be done when you have kids after punching and kicking a pizza-carrying resident to unconsciousness and riding off. Something is very wrong and all of us in the South Bay communities want answers.

Lara Duke

Redondo Beach

Tree tradition

Dear ER:

As a Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor and 25-year Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club tree lot veteran, I want to thank all of our loyal and generational customers for an all-time 40-year record of opening weekend sales.

Sure, we have the freshest and most aesthetically pleasing trees in Southern California, and our customers know 100% of our profits go directly back into our community by supporting dozens of charities and scholarships every year.

This year, we have added the Youth at Art students, creating one-of-a-kind picture frames for you and all your holiday keepsake photos.

We also offer a limited-edition collectable, laser-cut 2025 Hermosa Holiday ornament. And you can also have your picture taken with Santa Claus on his sleigh at no charge. Santa is there from 4 to 7, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Feeling Lucky? We have one special “Magic Tree” on the lot at all times. If you choose it to take home, the cashier will inform you that it is free.

We still have a couple of weeks to reach our fundraising goal so we hope you will stop by. All our customers leave with a smile. Thank You, South Bay.

R. Koenig

Hermosa Beach

We’re better because of him

Dear ER:

Rick Hankus had a heart of gold and truly was the best of Hermosa (“Mourning Glory,” ER November 27, 2025). For a fellow Midwesterner who grew up in Valpo (where Hankus went to college), he touched so many lives and I’m forever thankful that we got to meet each other in our beautiful beach town of Hermosa. We are all forever changed for the better because of his kindness, generosity, and bringing good food and drinks to our community

Brittny Tacker Burford

ER Facebook comment