Letters to the Editor 3-26-26

Chemical complication

Dear ER:

Thanks for your coverage (“Chevron fire spurs changes in emergency communication,” ER March 5, 2026) of the October 2 Chevron Fire at the El Segundo refinery. The article stresses the importance of emergency communication, but makes no mention of a nearly identical occurrence at Chevron’s Richmond refinery in 2012. Same material, same application, same failure mechanism: a plain steel pipe carrying hot hydrocarbons, which was steadily thinned in operation by way of sulfidation. Inside the pipe, iron reacted with elemental sulfur to form loose scales. Fast, turbulent flow of hot liquid readily displaced the scale and opened the system to continuing reaction until the thinned pipe burst open. It was noted that the metal’s extremely low silicon content made it particularly susceptible to the sulfidation corrosion effect. Not long after, Chevron examined piping at El Segundo and discovered sulfidation thinning therein along with material of similarly low silicon content. Now with a second accident, your article reports replacement by “alloy material.” We would appreciate the identification of that superior material and its chemical composition.

Edward Ryan

El Segundo

Smoke free Artesia

Dear ER:

Kudos to Redondo Councilmembers Paige Kaluderovic and Chadwick Castle, and Mayor Jim Light for doing the right thing. While kindness may play a role in forgiving this business owner, we should also remember the unseen consequences. The tears we don’t see are the tears of parents who find a vape pen in their child’s backpack or drawer, or the tears of an adult being told that the mass in their lung is malignant.

A good friend of mine once said, “We don’t want these smoke shops on Artesia Boulevard in the first place,” and I agree. At the very least, they should follow the law.

Nicotine is one of the most addictive substances known. Meanwhile, the U.S. vape industry was valued at over $8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $40 billion to $70 billion by 2030. With that kind of money involved, it raises a serious question: will that influence make its way into our local decisions?

Redondo Beach City Council has many opportunities to reduce red tape and support responsible businesses if the goal is to be business friendly. But businesses should also be expected to follow the rules.

Marie Puterbaugh

Redondo Beach

Sacramento Special

Dear ER:

The State’s Density Bonus law allows developers to request a “height-waiver” if their residential project provides affordable housing. The law also makes the approval requirement for such projects ministerial, and does not require public hearings.

It is not unusual that a “one size fits all” State housing law needs to be amended when that one size clearly doesn’t fit at all. A great example is the proposed density bonus project at 2nd Street and Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach. At the most dangerous intersection in the City, a resident/developer is proposing a 7-story, high-rise apartment building with 60 units. To turn a Bob Dylan phrase, you don’t have to be a traffic engineer to know this will create a traffic disaster.

Manhattan Beach is a densely populated beach city with less than four square miles of area and a population of less than 35,000. High-rise apartment projects in such a city may have profound environmental and safety impacts.

The Manhattan Beach City Council should request our local State Assemblymember or State Senator to sponsor legislation that would provide, in substance, the following: In cities that are less than 5 square miles with a population of less 40,000, a density bonus project request for a waiver of height shall be subject to discretionary review by such cities.

Such a legislative change would allow the Manhattan Beach City Council to deny outrageous projects like the 7-story high-rise apartments at 2nd Street and Sepulveda, while approving a worthwhile project like the apartment projects on Rosecrans Avenue.

Mark Burton

Manhattan Beach

What’s wrong

Dear ER:

I did a bad thing—I congratulated Easy Reader for covering a City Council meeting, summarizing Chief Johnson’s proposal to hire a Deputy Chief in Manhattan Beach. The vitriol from a local clickbait newsletter was telling. My favorite response came from former Manhattan Beach Mayor Bob Holmes, who declared, “Stewart Fournier was wrong.”

But wrong about what, exactly? Was I wrong to thank a publication for covering the story? Was I wrong to say everyone’s opinion matters? Was I wrong to point out that since Chief Johnson’s arrival, crime has decreased — and that I believe her genuine goal is to keep Manhattan Beach safe?

The article in that gossip-driven, vanity publication mischaracterized my position, suggesting I support hiring a Deputy Chief. I couldn’t care less about hiring a Deputy Chief. What I do believe is this: as long as qualified professionals are in charge, I trust their judgment over that of outside commentators regarding the needs of our first class police department. I have little interest in political grandstanding or the financial motivations of those who seek to divide the community with unfounded, attention-grabbing narratives.

I have yet to see a single comment that directly addresses Chief Johnson’s actual concerns. She has responded publicly and thoughtfully to every question presented — including those from so-called “outside experts.” It’s also worth remembering that at the height of hysteria following the Pasha Jewelry robbery, Chief Johnson stated she could protect the community with the staff she had. It was the City Council that approached her and asked whether additional resources — up to $1 million — would be helpful.

I encourage Holmes to read what I actually said. If he still believes I’m wrong, I’ll gladly buy you a martini at Mangiamo’s.

Stewart Fournier

Manhattan Beach

Slow down, going too fast

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach General Plan (PLAN Hermosa) emphasizes street safety as a primary goal. The General Plan encourages measures to moderate vehicle speeds to improve safety

But on our busy residential collector roads like Prospect, Ardmore, Gould adjacent to Valley Park, 27th Street and Manhattan Ave the city has not issued a single speeding ticket in over two years according to a recently released HBPD report.

The Hermosa Beach General Plan also emphasizes Traffic Calming as a key tool for improving street safety. But the City Council refuses to publicly consider reducing the speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph on any of these busy residential collector roads even though some if not all are qualified for a speed reduction.

The city council was quick to reduce speed limits to 20 mph on Downtown Hermosa Ave and Pier Ave two years ago. But none of the Councilmen including Raymond Jackson, Rob Saemann or Dean Francois, who are standing for election in November, think the public deserves an explanation. Maybe it’s time to give all 3 the boot to make room for new leaders.

Tony Higgins

Hermosa Beach