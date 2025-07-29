Letters to the Editor 7-31-25

Hats off to Shellback

Dear ER:

Awesome article explaining the extraordinary cap sales at Shellback (“Mad Hatter,” ER July 24, 2025). I saw one being worn in Tuscany, Italy. It was worn by the best man in a wedding I was attending who’s also a good customer at Shellback. I tell people Shellback owner Bob Beverly sells more caps than drinks these days. Thanks Bob for all you do by selling the caps at a reasonable price and giving back to the community you grew up in.

Duke Noor

Hermosa Beach

Schmeer attempt

Dear ER:

I think this “schmeer” piece will backfire (“Yeastie Boys truck draws ire of downtown,” ER July 24, 2025). I would have never known about this food truck if it weren’t for the article and now I’m intrigued enough to go try them out.

Vanessa K

ERNews comment

Schmeer delight

Dear ER:

I thought of this not as a smear piece but as informational in that we can make our own decisions about the food truck (“Yeastie Boys truck draws ire of downtown,” ER July 24, 2025). But I laughed at the “hire locally” mention. I doubt many employees of downtown Manhattan Beach restaurants are locals. Love to see the Yeastie Boys truck again.

Reggie Kenner

ERNews comment

Schmeer song

Dear ER:

The Beastie Boys have a song about basically this exact situation (“Yeastie Boys truck draws ire of downtown,” ER July 24, 2025).

Got a ticket on the windshield, another on the door

That’s the cost of business, we’ll be back for more

Callin’ up the council, writin’ letters to the press

Your anger is the secret ingredient to our success!

Talkin’ ’bout your storefront, talkin’ ’bout your rent

While your parking spot is where our whole day is spent!

The sheriff chases the Beastie Boys out of town but not before the band steals all the town’s girlies.

Chris in Redondo

ERNews comment

Looking for leadership

Dear ER:

Redondo Beach Mayor Jim Light boasts about winning every district except District 1. There’s a clear reason he didn’t win District 1: he has done nothing to address the illegal truck traffic that disrupts our lives daily on Palos Verdes Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. We’re told again and again that Torrance won’t cooperate with signage. We say, to hell with Torrance. We live in Redondo Beach. Why should the willful inaction of another city stop our own leaders from protecting our health, and safety?

More than 100 trucks a day use our neighborhood streets illegally, polluting our air, shaking our homes, and creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians and drivers alike. Many of these trucks enter Palos Verdes Boulevard and Prospect Avenue from Pacific Coast Highway, which has nothing to do with Torrance. If enforcement focused on those two access points, it would immediately curb over half the illegal traffic.

During his campaign, Mayor Light promised to “Champion our Quality of Life” and to “protect and improve the lives of residents in all districts — North and South.” But now it seems because District 1 didn’t vote for him, we are being punished — forced to breathe diesel fumes, endure 90-plus decibel truck noise and watch our infrastructure and safety erode day after day.

The Mayor also promised to “Expand community policing programs.” Yet when it came time to approve funding for RBPD enforcement to stop illegal truck traffic, those funds were denied.

Mayor Light, Our nerves are shot. You promised leadership. Now it’s time to deliver.

John Perchulyn

Redondo Beach

It’s complicated

Dear ER:

Redondo Beach has responded to District 1 complaints about truck traffic. The City worked with the County Sheriff’s Department to conduct enforcement on several occasions. During those operations speeders were also pulled over and ticketed. The City has tried multilevel solutions with the City of Torrance. It is Torrance’s truck routes that dead end on our no truck traffic streets that cause the bulk of the problem. But we cannot force a solution on Torrance. The Redondo City Manager has discussed a new alternative that seems so far to be more palatable to Torrance’s city staff.

I have only been in office a year and a half. And the Mayor does not even get a vote on the Council in Redondo. We continue to work on the issue. But dealing with another city complicates any solution. We cannot do it on our own.

Jim Light

Mayor

Redondo Beach

Financial leadership

Dear ER:

If Redondo Beach Mayor Jim Light thinks spending $3.5 million more than the projected revenue is considered “great trajectory” he is following in the footsteps of our representatives in Washington, D.C. who pile on more debt every year (“Waterfront Rescue,” Letters to the Editor, ER July 24, 2025). He blames the need to spend almost $20 million this year, regardless of the declining revenues, on city infrastructure that he claims was neglected and in which maintenance was deferred by previous councils. If that is the case, where did the city spend $90 million in the past five years on Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs)?

The real problem is there is no transparency or accountability for the money spent on CIPs. Whenever the Budget and Finance commission, as well as individual taxpayers, asked for explanations, the city manager, finance director and others from the planning department dodged the questions.

For years, our city has enjoyed a stable economy and adequate revenues to balance the budget with minimum reserves. Even during the pandemic, money poured in from the state and federal government to soften the impact of the pandemic. This city has not faced budget-busting calamities such as earthquakes, flooding, fires, riots, or landslides for decades, as other cities in the state have.

This year, dark clouds are already on the horizon. Inflation and unemployment are slowly creeping up, grants from the State and Federal Governments are drying up, and the threats of fires and earthquakes are constantly hanging over our heads. Under these circumstances, it is irresponsible to spend more money than the projected revenues.

I lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for six years (2006-2012). During those years, I watched a business-savvy mayor transform city operations using lean principles and data-driven governance. Just three years into the new way of doing city business, Fort Wayne saved or avoided the need to spend nearly $3 million. Today, Fort Wayne remains ranked among this year’s Top 10 best-run cities in America—proof that the strategies adopted 20 years ago still work.

There is very little use of data by our agencies and no awareness of process flow. The complacency and “business as usual” mindset prevail. Nobody seems to utilize the new tech tools to collect and analyze data, and look for ways to make the CIP processes more efficient and cost-effective.

In the city council’s meeting on June 17, Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic from District 3 expressed concern for the deficit and presented several items that could be delayed. But in the end, she voted in favor of the budget, which passed 5-0. The mayor thinks the current Council is not locked in gridlock the way it was a few years ago. If this is the sign of unity, maybe the gridlock is not so bad after all.

Vijay Jeste

Redondo Beach

Short term rental argument falls short

Dear ER:

Bob Pinzler tries to make the case that short term rentals contributed to the housing crisis, using Cape Town, South Africa as an example (“On Local Government,” ER July 24, 2025). The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, argued that large scale operators who buy houses to be used as short term rentals should be taxed like hotels since they’re acting as hotel operators, not as homeowners. Critics of his new bill say it could harm Cape Town’s reputation as a hub for “Digital Nomad’s.” (Don’t ask. Take my word, nothing good will come from it.)

What Pinzler doesn’t address is why the government should deprive me of renting my house for any period I may desire? He also seems to begrudge the protections afforded by Prop 13 to preserve estates for heirs. He contends it “hinders” the housing market by never being sold, and protecting the next generation from Prop13 tax increases. This is why we have a Constitution.

He states we need more laws to solve the housing crisis, so that those seeking to establish long-term residence in our city can be accommodated. Stay tuned, the saga continues.

Gary Brown

Hermosa Beach