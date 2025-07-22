Letters to the Editor 7-24-25

Good old school days

Dear ER:

I grew up in Manhattan Beach when there was still the South Bay Unified School District. (“Manhattan Beach Unified School District adopts budget, cuts 31 employee positions,” ER July 17, 2025). It was the administrative body for Redondo High, Mira Costa High and Aviation High (Class of ‘68). I recall the district operated successfully and I do not recall my parents being hit with bond issues, parcel taxes, etc. Maybe we should look into how that model was successful, remained solvent without having Education Foundations asking residents for donations?

Louie Pastor

Manhattan Beach

Aviation High, Class of 1968

Stop the scofflaws

Dear ER:

The Manhattan Beach law banning leaf blowers has been scoffed-at since it was placed on the books in the mid 1990s (“Blowing in the wind: Leaf blowers fan conflicts between neighbors,” ER July 3, 2025). The damage all leaf blowers inflict is well established; be it noise, disruption, or the myriad harm it does to the planet and to the human body. Despite this, Manhattan Beach and, unfortunately, its self-described “green” school district, do not take this seriously.

I run for exercise — well, I jog, or, perhaps plod is a more accurate description. Anyway, for the entirety of my 32 years as an Manhattan Beach homeowner, my runs through our beautiful neighborhoods include the task of holding my breath while landscaping crews pollute the area using leaf blowers. For decades — literally decades — on each of my runs I stop, and as gently and respectfully as possible, ask the landscaper to cease using their leaf blower. I explain that they are illegal and why. Cognizant that most of these workers are simply following the directions of their supervisors, I center my communication on kindness, education, and neighborliness. When possible I endeavor to speak to supervisors and property owners and then continue on my run.

Unfortunately, this strategy of direct education has been a failure. Thus, over the last couple of years, I added the components of documentation and escalation. After speaking to the landscaper, I document what I observe via photo or video. If this occurs during business/school hours, I then make a call to the City’s Code Enforcement staff where I have a friendly conversation with the staffer, provide the address of the location of the leaf blower and request a follow up call from City staff. Each time I provide my name, address and phone number versus filing an anonymous report.

Not once have I received a follow up call from City staff regarding info on the outcome of their response — or if they responded at all.

On July 2, I was on a run near Mira Costa when I observed a worker using a gas leaf blower on a school property. Per usual, I stopped and politely asked them about their knowledge of the law. I asked them to cease using a gas leaf blower. I asked for their name, which they declined to provide, but I appreciated that they phoned their supervisors, who quickly arrived to discuss the situation. The supervisor informed me that “I could call the district office” to complain, but their understanding was that the District is exempt from complying with Manhattan’s law. It was clear that they had no plans to cease using leaf blowers of any sort — even as our student athletes are training in close proximity to them.

Given MBUSD’s claim of being a “Green District”, this particular response was disappointing.

Suggestions:

Communication to property owners that all leaf blowers are illegal.

Respond to reports from community members when violations occur.

Hold property owners responsible. Cite them.

Hold landscapers responsible. Cite them.

As for MBUSD, be the “Green District” you claim to be.

Elise Johnson

Manhattan Beach

Give it a rest

Dear ER:

Easy Reader should get over the incessant, petulant anti Trump cartoon bias that renders your paper and other content unserious.

William Gibbs

ER News comment

Transparency exposed

Dear ER:

If good governance depends on checks and balances, what does it say about Redondo Beach when an entire commission is dismantled—not for failing to act, but for daring to? This isn’t reform—it’s erasure “City of Redondo Beach Shutters public Safety commission; cites new era,” ER July 17, 2025

The Public Safety Commission wasn’t paralyzed; it was obstructed. And now it’s been executed. Let’s be honest: even former Redondo Mayor Bill Brand, for all his political maneuvering, never nuked an entire commission just for doing its job. This move reeks of retaliation. A few dedicated residents started asking the right questions—and suddenly we’re told public participation is “outdated,” oversight is “too expensive,” and the digital suggestion box is all we deserve.

If Redondo city leaders are truly “committed to transparency, accountability, and community trust,” then why did they choose to abolish a public forum rather than improve it?

Let’s be clear—this wasn’t a cleanup. This was a cover-up, neatly wrapped in bureaucratic language. The ordinance claims the Public Safety Commission overlapped with other bodies and posed “legal risks” by discussing sensitive topics in public. But isn’t that the entire point of public oversight—to ask hard questions in the daylight? Instead of refining its scope, the City torched the Commission, citing vague “engagement tools” and top-down communications programs that no resident voted for.

The real message? Your presence is no longer required. This wasn’t governance. It was governance by the few, for the few.

And when residents do exactly what the City says—“email your concerns”—those emails are routinely ignored, dismissed, or deflected, even when they raise serious public health, safety, fiscal, and environmental risks. That’s not civic engagement—it’s stonewalling.

If City leaders ignore warnings, eliminate oversight, and sideline public voices, how can they claim any commitment to transparency? A lot of us have questions about this decision—and the longer leadership refuses to answer them, the clearer the pattern becomes.

Pat Healy

Redondo Beach

Waterfront lifeline

Dear ER:

Where is RescueOurWaterfront org when the Redondo Beach waterfront really needs rescuing? How shameful the years of deception and local lies for political gain. Congrats Mayor Jim Light. Thanks to your polarizing efforts, we have a $3.5 million deficit with no lifeline in sight.

Lisa Rodriguez

Redondo Beach

Waterfront rescue

Dear ER:

Redondo Beach is on a great trajectory right now.

The deficit this year was largely driven by the need to invest in city infrastructure that was neglected and in which maintenance was deferred by previous councils. But we are looking good for the future.

Riviera Village is booming – we are looking forward to the grand opening of Montauk. We are executing the Amenities Plan for the harbor – the highest revenue generator in the City. And we will soon be voting on General Plan changes designed to encourage investment along Artesia and Aviation. The City is generating lots of interest from developers in the harbor. The Seaside Lagoon redesign is approved at 30% and we are working toward entitlements to start the project. Harbor Commission will soon be reviewing three alternatives for the state mandated boat ramp. California Surf Club and Riviera Mexican Cantina both opened – have you seen the parking lot lately? We are in negotiations with Marine Mammal Care Center for the Joe’s Crabshack site. New leases for existing and new tenants at the pier and International Boardwalk have been approved. We are marketing the former Fun Factory site. We are doing repairs and renovations to the historic library in Veteran’s Park and are in final negotiations with Made by Meg to move in. Staff is busier than they’ve ever been. So, yes, lots of promising revenue generating new business and attractions in the upcoming years.

The biggest long term threat to our budget is the state housing mandates that are forcing us to replace business properties with housing. On average, commercial businesses bring in $7.60 per square foot more than high density housing… and that does not take into account the cost of services for those new residents.

As to “polarizing” effects, the evidence is not there. During the recent election I won in every District except District 1. I was endorsed by three North Redondo councilmembers. The current Council is not locked in gridlock the way it was a few years ago, so we are making lots of progress across the whole city.

Additional impacts to this year’s budget include the negative impacts on tourism and visitors due to the tariffs and ICE raids. Tourism alone is projected to be down 18% with travel from Asian countries impacted even more. Tariffs also are projected to reduce sales tax revenues for the city as consumer prices rise and supply chains are impacted.

Jim Light

Mayor

City of Redondo Beach