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Letters to the Editor, May 7, 2026

by Matt Wuerker/Politico.com

100 years of service
Dear ER:

If you’re a Hermosa Beach resident chances are you’ve driven by the Hermosa Kiwanis hall more times than you care to count. Did you ever wonder what’s going on in there? I’m happy to say that we are looking forward to meeting and greeting residents on Saturday May 9  between noon and 3:30 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Hermosa Beach will be celebrating 100 years in our amazing city. We will have live music, catered hors d’oeuvres and some nice giveaways every 30 minutes, including our grand prize, a brand new E bike with helmet and certified safety course. Admission is free. We look forward to sharing our 10 decades in Hermosa with you. You must be 18 to enter the drawings. The raffle tickets will be drawin by Chhristopher Knight, who played Peter Brady on the 1970s hit television program “The Brady Bunch.”
Rick Koenig
Lt. Gov. Div.19
Kiwanis International
Hermosa Beach

 

Spruce up Sepulveda
Dear ER:

This is a welcome addition to Sepulveda for sure (Developer defends North Sepulveda residential project,” ER April 23, 2026). There are too many struggling properties along Sepulveda Boulevard. Manhattan Beach will benefit from the impact fees it will generate, increased tax revenues, and better mixed use of that location. Under utilized lots with low business traffic hurts everyone. The Sepulveda corridor could use any economic revitalization it can get.
Peter Weir
ERNews comment

 

Farmers market thank you
Dear ER:

Thanks to the founders, supporters, vendors, and shoppers for the North Redondo Beach Farmers Market (Vendors sell out at first North Redondo Farmers Market,” ER April 20 2026). I’ll be there to help celebrate with you. 

Barbara Epstein
ERNews comment

 

Take a walk on the pier
Dear ER

Who engineered the Hermosa Beach Pier specs? Why should it be engineered to have a tank drive up and down it (“Hermosa Beach Pier future questioned following costly replacement estimate, ER April 30, 2026). Have the specs be sufficient to support walkers and ban vehicles on it. Millions would be saved over the next 50 years with with minimum retrofitting.
Terry Ford
ERNews comment

 

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