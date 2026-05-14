LGBTQ+ artwork moves forward for North Branch Redondo Beach Library

by Garth MeyerAn LGBTQ+ artwork may be commissioned by the city for the front of the North Branch Library after a 3-1 city council vote Tuesday night. The art would highlight the LBGTQ+ community on Artesia Boulevard, a street with a particular history for the group. It was the location of the former “South Bay LGBT Center” and currently the LBGTQ+ Artesia Bar.The city’s Cultural Arts Commission recommended the project to the city council last year, after it took direction fro
Thank you, Garth Meyers, for this article, and thank you Mayor Jim Light and Council Members Kaluderovic, Castle, and Waller for correctly articulating the intent and scope of this project. This project would probably not have happened if it weren’t for the wonderful residents who came and spoke so eloquently to show the world what Redondo really stands for — love, diversity, and acceptance. Unfortunately, the LGBTQ+ community is still incorrectly maligned with “perversion,” which is why this project is a must. The cowardly online vitriol — in no small part triggered by the gross negligence of posting a misleading AI‑generated image — is alive and well. Yet when it comes time to suit up and show up, the majority of residents in Redondo are kind, intelligent, and loving.
I believe Councilman Scott Behrendt is incorrect in his conclusion that the majority of D5 residents opposed the project, as I live in D5 and everyone I know is for it. This is an excellent reminder of why a cooperative, inclusive, and positive City Council majority is critical, and why residents need to continue to support candidates who represent all of Redondo.
I love this project also, & commend those that are making it possible.