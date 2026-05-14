LGBTQ+ artwork moves forward for North Branch Redondo Beach Library

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by Garth MeyerAn LGBTQ+ artwork may be commissioned by the city for the front of the North Branch Library after a 3-1 city council vote Tuesday night. The art would highlight the LBGTQ+ community on Artesia Boulevard, a street with a particular history for the group. It was the location of the former “South Bay LGBT Center” and currently the LBGTQ+ Artesia Bar.The city’s Cultural Arts Commission recommended the project to the city council last year, after it took direction fro