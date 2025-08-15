Log In
Mac Cahill and Sofie Szigeti were frontrunners for Hermosa Beach Triathlon

David Carrillo, 34, of Palos Verdes finishes the quarter mile swim with Chris Arnold, 31, of Hermosa Beach following closely behind. Photos by Laura Garber
by Laura Garber 

Chilly ocean air and a 7 a.m. start time did not dissuade family and friends from lining the beach south of the Hermosa Beach Pier, signs in hand, to cheer on 825 participants at the annual Hermosa Beach Triathlon on Sunday, August 10.

The entry level competition began with a quarter mile ocean swim, followed by a 10 mile bike ride along the Greenbelt and Pier Avenue, and a three-mile run along The Strand. The swim began in waves, divided by sex and age. 

Mac Cahill, 34, Hermosa Beach, finished first, in 50:24.63. Second place finisher Stephen Sperry, 34, Marina Del Rey, was just 10 seconds behind. 

Sofie Szigeti, 19, Torrance, won the female division, in 1:01:50.40. Second place finisher Monika Green, 35, Dana Point was just 13 seconds behind. 

James Lew, 15, Woodland Hills, won the male 17 and under division and finished at 54:29.42. Mia Leone, 17, Redondo Beach won the female 17 and under finishing at 1:18:38.64.  ER

