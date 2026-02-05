Manhattan Beach Police Beat

Crime stats

Manhattan Beach Police Department received 904 calls for service between January 22 and 28. Officers took 56 reports, made 24 arrests, and responded to 19 traffic collisions. Among the crimes were 12 thefts, zero residential burglaries, one auto theft, zero vehicle burglaries, three assaults, one robbery, and zero instances of vandalism.

Alo Yoga theft ends in foot pursuit

On January 23 at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers near the Manhattan Beach Mall were flagged down about a theft at Alo Yoga. According to the police report, officers located the suspect vehicle, where one suspect fled on foot while another remained inside. After a brief foot pursuit, the fleeing suspect was taken into custody, and all stolen property was recovered.

Repeat offender arrested at Ralphs

On January 25 at approximately 9:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to Ralphs at 2700 N. Sepulveda Boulevard for a shoplifting that had just occurred. According to the police report, officers located the suspect who was arrested for theft two weeks prior at a different location. The suspect was arrested for burglary and outstanding warrants.

Armed suspect arrested at Target

On January 25 at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at Target at 1200 N. Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspect left the store prior to officers’ arrival and was later located in the Target parking lot. Officers observed a large knife on the suspect’s belt, and the suspect was arrested without further incident.

Serial shoplifter caught at BevMo

On January 26 at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to BevMo at 1700 Rosecrans Avenue for a theft that just occurred. Officers located the suspect after he exited the store without paying for goods and was arrested for shoplifting. A criminal history check revealed the suspect had two prior theft-related arrests and convictions.

Juveniles arrested for robbery at Macy’s

On January 28 at 5:26 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Macy’s at 3200 N. Sepulveda Boulevard. A Macy’s loss prevention employee attempted to detain two female juveniles for shoplifting and became involved in a struggle, during which he was allegedly assaulted multiple times. Officers arrived to find both suspects detained by loss prevention. Both juveniles were arrested for robbery and transported to a juvenile detention center.

Police offer wallet theft prevention tips

The Manhattan Beach Police Department is urging residents to take precautions to prevent wallet thefts. The department recommends carrying only what you need and leaving extra cards and cash at home, using wallets with zippers or RFID protection, and keeping wallets in front pockets or secured bags rather than back pockets. Residents should never leave wallets unattended in shopping carts, gyms, or vehicles, and should remain alert in crowded areas where pickpocketing is more common. The department also advises securing purses and bags with zippers closed and straps worn across the body, avoiding displaying cash or valuables in public, and regularly checking that wallets are still in possession. If a wallet is lost or stolen, residents should immediately report it and cancel all cards. For non-emergency situations, residents can contact MBPD at (310) 545-4566. ER