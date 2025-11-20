Manhattan Beach Police Beat: Daytime burglary, catalytic converter theft, construction site burglary

Crime stats

Manhattan Beach Police Department received 944 calls for service between November 6 and 12. Officers took 44 reports, made 15 arrests, and responded to 15 traffic collisions. Among the crimes were four thefts, four residential burglaries, three auto thefts, five vehicle burglaries, two instances of vandalism, and one assault.

Vandal in the bano

On November 6 at approximately 8:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue regarding a vandalism report. According to the police report, officers arrived and saw graffiti on the wall. They spoke to the victim and his contractor, who stated the suspect was still at the location and they had managed to lock him in the bathroom. The suspect was arrested and transported to the MBPD jail for booking.

Daytime home burglary

On November 6 at approximately 11:47 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of 11th Street regarding a residential burglary. According to the police report, officers spoke with the victim, who stated she left her residence for approximately one hour. While away, she was alerted to motion in her backyard. She reviewed surveillance cameras and saw two suspects. When she returned, she discovered her back rear sliding glass door shattered and several rooms ransacked. Several purses and cash were stolen.

Catalytic converter theft arrests

On November 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., MBPD detectives were working an operation at 3200 N. Sepulveda Boulevard (Manhattan Village Mall) when three subjects were observed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. MBPD detectives arrested all of the suspects and transported them to the MBPD jail.

Construction site burglary

On November 11 at approximately 9:03 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue regarding a burglary report. Officers spoke with the victim, who stated that his house, which was under construction, had been burglarized. When the contractors arrived at approximately 7:30 a.m., they discovered the front door open. The suspects allegedly stole a water heater. ER