Manhattan Beach’s Skechers Tour de Pier is part reunion, part cancer research fundraiser

by Kevin Cody

The Skechers Manhattan Beach Tour de Pier was a novel idea with uncertain fundraising potential when it debuted in 2013 as a benefit for cancer research. That year it raised $300,000. In the dozen years since, it has raised on average, over $1 million per year, and woven itself into the Manhattan Beach community fabric. People block out their vacations so they will be in town for the annual May event.

The Mira Coast High School cheer team, this year’s State Champions, are Tour de Pier’s official cheerleaders. Teams that return each year get the prize, front row stationary bikes.

On Sunday, May 18, at this year’s 13th Annual Tour de Pier, the Manhattan police and fire, and Los Angeles County Lifeguards rode their customary stationary bikes in the first spot in the front row, north of the pier.

The first spot, front row south of the pier was reserved for Team Suit Up, who wear suits each year. The first year the five former El Segundo High schoolmates wore three piece suits with ties and black shoes. The second year they wore track suits. Last year, they wore mirrored disco leisure suits, and this year they dressed as dandies from the 17th Century court of the Sun King, Louis the 14th.

“Coming up with a new suit gets harder every year,” Team Suit Up’s Kris Petrevski said.

Tour De Pier was founded by Jon Hirshberg, whose father died of pancreatic cancer, and Heath Gregory, whose brother-in-law Kory Hunter died of brain cancer.

Proceeds from the Tour de Pier go to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, the Uncle Kory Foundation for Brain Cancer and the Cancer Support Community South Bay. (CSCSB). CSCSB offers over 3,000 sessions for cancer victims each year, at no charge.

Not all of the cycling teams are local. Team DB Urban, a real estate development company, flies in each year from Salt Lake City.

Tour de Pier’s accompanying Health and Fitness Expo has grown in popularity with ever expanding offerings. This year, Skechers had a pickleball court to showcase its pickleball shoes and apparel The Kings had a street hockey court. Kinecta Federal Credit Union brought its crowd pleasing ice cream truck. Floyd’s Barbershop offered free hair cuts, and Manhattan Beach native Ben Morse offered invitations to his Grand Mango surf camp in Nicaragua.

Fox sports analyst Rob Stone introduced an impressive line up of local athletes, including two-time Olympics soccer gold medalist Mia Hamm, LA Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker and former USC star, and NFL Hall of Famer Willie McGinest.

But like Manhattan’s other signature events, such as the Hometown Fair, the MB 10K, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, and the International Surf Festival, the people the cyclists come to see each year are each other.

For more about the Skechers Tour de Pier, visit TourDePier.com. ER