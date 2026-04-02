Marine Mammal Care Center signs option agreement to build at Redondo waterfront

by Garth Meyer

The shuttered Joe’s Crab Shack in Redondo Beach could be replaced by a gleaming new waterfront educational building if an option agreement approved last week leads to the required fundraising by Marine Mammal Care Center.

The deal calls for the MMCC to raise $15 million of the proposed facility’s $30 million estimated cost in the next year and a half.

The first $4 million is due in the next five months.

The Redondo Beach spot would be an expansion of the center’s San Pedro work to rehabilitate injured and malnourished animals found in Los Angeles County, such as sea lions and dolphins; as well as to educate the public about matters of the ocean.

“I have to believe there are wealthy benefactors out there who want to preserve our coastal ecosystems, and are willing to put up money where the state has fallen short,” said City Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr.

The council has also authorized Mayor Jim Light to write a letter in support of MMCC asking for $15 million in funding from California’s Proposition 4 – the 2024 Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness and Clean Air Bond Act – which also contributes to marine wildlife protection.

“This (Redondo Beach city council) approval starts us on a thoughtful path to evaluate a potential new site to care for animals,” said John Warner, MMCC chief executive. “MMCC has just begun. We need to engage donors, volunteers, community partners and stakeholders around what would be required to make this new location a reality.”

The agreement also allows for a six-month extension if the MMCC secures at least 80% of the $15 million by the deadline.

“I’m confident they can reach the goal,” said Redondo Beach City Councilman Chadwick Castle.

The agreement, long-discussed in council closed sessions, came about from the Marine Mammal Care Center seeking more space beyond its limited San Pedro facility.

“We don’t have enough room for every animal that was stranding….” Warner said. “Unfortunately we have had to leave animals on the beach when our current hospital has filled to capacity. This is what is driving our space expansion goals.”

He noted that the San Pedro property does not allow for growth. If a Redondo Beach facility is built, the MMCC would continue to run both locations.

The new site would feature treatment areas for the animals and a public education space.

“The whole city is excited for them to come to Redondo,” said Councilman Castle. “It’ll be a great attraction for the waterfront and bring a whole lot of new visitors.” ER