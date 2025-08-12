Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

“Mastery.” Honorable Mention, Easy Reader 55th Anniversary Video Contest

“Mastery” is a short documentary film that follows an early morning ritual and reflects how a bike can be so much more than just a machine. It’s a companion, a teacher, and a bridge to self-discovery. 

‘Mastery” is by Justin Brando and produced by Ryan Sassouni. The original score is by Adam Schmeider. The three are Redondo High graduates. 

The film stars Lloyd Taylor, who also co-wrote and co-produced the film. Taylor owned Triathlon Lab in Redondo Beach for 20 years

The film is shot entirely in the South Bay, where Taylor spent over 30 years riding the coastal roads of Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. ER

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube