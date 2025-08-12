“Mastery.” Honorable Mention, Easy Reader 55th Anniversary Video Contest

“Mastery” is a short documentary film that follows an early morning ritual and reflects how a bike can be so much more than just a machine. It’s a companion, a teacher, and a bridge to self-discovery.

‘Mastery” is by Justin Brando and produced by Ryan Sassouni. The original score is by Adam Schmeider. The three are Redondo High graduates.

The film stars Lloyd Taylor, who also co-wrote and co-produced the film. Taylor owned Triathlon Lab in Redondo Beach for 20 years

The film is shot entirely in the South Bay, where Taylor spent over 30 years riding the coastal roads of Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. ER