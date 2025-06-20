Mayor’s Redondo Beach Olympic committee seeks to host ancillary events

by Garth Meyer

A newly-formed Redondo Beach Mayor’s Olympic Committee focused on activities the city might host in partnership with the 2028 Summer Games during its first meeting June 12 at California Surf Club.

Possibilities are official watch parties, with direct television feeds; hosting a country’s team to train here leading up to the Olympics; and an official national hospitality site for fans from a certain country. Culver City has announced it is hosting New Zealand.

A training site here could be for sailing or rowing teams, for example, using King Harbor. Track and field athletes could set up at RUHS’ Sea Hawk Bowl.

The city has no chance of hosting Olympic events.

“That ship has sailed,” said Mayor Jim Light, who made an effort for the city to host open water swimming, coastal rowing and sailing, continuing a push by late mayor Bill Brand. Those events will take place in Long Beach.

The 25-member mayor’s committee is led by Jane Chung, assistant to the city manager, representing staff. Members include representatives of the school district, Chamber of Commerce, Beach Cities Health District, BeachLife and other entities.

Each member was appointed by the mayor. Subcommittees are being formed now, one of which is marketing. This group had its first meeting Wednesday.

The next overall meeting is scheduled for July, on a date to be determined. ER