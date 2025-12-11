Log In
MB Police Beat: Ransacked, e-bike and vehicles stolen

From MBPD’s Instagram: “Officers recently spotted this driver swerving and colliding with the center median. After a traffic stop, the driver told officers he was a ride share driver who was on his way home from work. He appeared severely intoxicated and was found to have a BAC of .349% (Yes, 4 TIMES the legal limit). He was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.”

Weekly stats

Manhattan Beach Police Department received 760 calls for service between November 27 and December 3. Officers took 38 reports, made nine arrests, and responded to 15 traffic collisions. Among the crimes were four thefts, two residential burglaries, four auto thefts, two vehicle burglaries, and one assault. 

Ransacked 

On November 28 at approximately 9:03 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of 3rd Street regarding a residential burglary report. The victim told officers they were out of town, and when he returned home, he discovered his house had been ransacked. The victim stated purses and currency were stolen from his residence.

E-bike stolen 

On November 29 at approximately 10:08 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of The Strand regarding a grand theft report. The victim stated their son parked an e-bike in the garage. The garage was left open and when their son returned to the garage, the e-bike along with a charging cord, bike lock, and bicycle helmet was stolen.

Four vehicles stolen

There were four stolen vehicle reports taken this past week. A 2016 Kia Soul was recovered, along with a 2017 Toyota Camry. Two other vehicles remain missing: a 2021 Jeep Gladiator and a 2012 Jeep Wrangler.

Beware the Grinch

With the holiday season underway, the Manhattan Beach Police Department is reminding residents to take precautions against residential burglaries. The department recommends that residents avoid advertising vacation plans on social media, install alarm systems equipped with cameras and glass break sensors, and notify MBPD of vacation plans so officers can conduct security checks during patrols. Additionally, residents should avoid having packages and mail delivered to their homes while away, as unattended deliveries signal to criminals that no one is home. If deliveries are necessary, residents should arrange for neighbors to collect mail and packages. The department also urges residents to call police immediately if they observe suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. ER

