Nike’s After Dark Tour eyes Hermosa for October run

by Laura Garber

A global women’s half marathon wants to make Hermosa Beach part of its route this fall, and the City Council gave it a conditional green light — while making clear they want a better deal first.

Nike’s After Dark Tour LA, a 13.1-mile nighttime race advocating for safe running conditions for women at night, would pass through Hermosa Beach on October 24 as part of a multi-city course beginning and ending in Redondo Beach, with a loop through Torrance. The event has previously been staged in cities including London, Mumbai, and Mexico City. Last year’s LA edition drew 15,000 runners through Inglewood.

Nike brand director Brittany Knight told the council the South Bay was a natural fit.

“You’re a leader in healthy and active living with a strong outdoor and fitness community,” she said.

The company is offering the city roughly $30,000 in location fees, 100 complimentary race bibs for Hermosa residents, a $50,000 voluntary community impact fee, and a $50,000 donation to a local youth sports organization. Nike also projected that if 70 percent of the estimated 12,000 runners spent $150 to $200 over race weekend, the economic impact to local businesses could reach $1.2 to $1.68 million.

The race would require partial street closures along Hermosa Avenue, the Strand, and surrounding streets between approximately 4:30 and 10 p.m., affecting about 21 percent of curb parking within the event footprint.

Women who spoke during public comment were enthusiastic. “It was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Redondo Union student Alexandra Manns, who ran the event last year. “I think it would be a privilege, honestly, for Hermosa to be a part of it.”

Mira Costa cross country coach Renee Williams-Smith agreed. “It offers a secure, empowering, and uniquely supportive environment,” she said.

Not everyone was convinced. Resident Tony Higgins raised concerns about the event’s reach. “Residents are gonna pay with quality of life impacts,” he said. “Is this right for Hermosa?”

Chamber CEO Michelle Crispin softened her earlier reservations after Nike reached out. “After hearing all of this tonight, this really does seem like a great opportunity to highlight our community with women athletes aligned with a respected international brand,” she said, adding that the city needed to ensure Hermosa gets “the opportunity to activate like our neighboring cities will get to.”

The council voted 5-0 to approve the event concept but continued the public hearing to April 14, directing staff to negotiate stronger terms — and find out what Redondo Beach and Torrance are getting in return. ER