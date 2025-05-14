Peninsula Montessori Dedicates ‘Deary Hall’ to Local Composer After Surprise $25K Gift

by Chelsea Sektnan

Peninsula Montessori School in Palos Verdes has named its auditorium “Deary Hall” in honor of composer and Peninsula Montessori parent Jeffrey Deary, a local composer and parent, following his surprise $25,000 donation. The gift will help fund cultural assemblies and global enrichment programs for students.

“I was completely floored,” said Deary, who was surprised by the dedication during a student-led assembly where his daughter served as “Principal for the Day.” I was holding back tears-it’s still emotional to talk about. That wasn’t my intention, but I’m really grateful it means so much to them.”

Deary, who has shared music with students and played piano at events over the years, added, “[They] told me, ‘This is your auditorium forever.’ That meant the world to me.”

“This kind of generosity ensures our children experience the arts and cultures of the world, not just academics,” said Claudia Krikorian, the school’s founder. “It was deeply moving for all of us.” Krikorian, who established the school more than 40 years ago, said the dedication reflects Peninsula Montessori’s continued commitment to global education and inclusive, arts-based learning.