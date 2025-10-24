Peninsula November 2025 Calendar

1 Saturday

NOVEMBER

Canyon Discoveries

Explore George F. Canyon with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Naturalists will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. 10:30 a.m. Meet on the back patio of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Parking in Preserve lot located at 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. East, Rolling Hills Estates. Rain cancels. Sign up: pvplc.org/calendar.

Dinosaurs are at the South Coast Botanic Garden

Experience the Age of Reptiles here at South Coast Botanic Garden through November. Immersed throughout our 87 acres, guests will get to meet 13 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. Each one moves with quiet, graceful motions, and some even make noise. Take a road trip through the ancient land mass, Pangea, where all the continents came together before drifting to their more modern positions across the globe. Guided by bright, vintage billboards and stone trail-head markers, find out which dinosaurs lived where, how they got there, and when they walked the earth. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. For tickets, times and information visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Shooting Star, Redondo Beach

Through Sunday, November 2. Little Fish Theatre’s Artistic Associate, Tara Donovan will bring to the stage Steven Dietz’s romantic dramedy about two former lovers stranded overnight in an airport during a snowstorm, exploring what might have been and what still might be. Tickets $22-$37 (including a $2.00 service fee) and are available at littlefishtheatre.org. Visit the website for showtimes. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Ste. L1, Redondo Beach.

Fox & Bones, The Grand Annex

Energetic Portland-based Americana trio featuring Sara Vitort and Scott Gilmore evoke the passion of early Fleetwood Mac. Opener: Joselyn & Don, modern folk duo. Doors Open at 7 p.m. Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets grandvision.org/event/fox-bones.

ArtLab: Science & Art workshop, San Pedro

Join the Marine Mammal Education Team and an Artist-Teacher from Angels Gate Cultural Center for a science lesson and art project. Every 1st Saturday of the month. This STEAM collaboration turns big scientific concepts into hands-on 3D art projects. All supplies will be provided and all ages are welcome. Free for all ages. 1 – 3 p.m. Marine Mammal Care Center, 3601 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro. Questions? Do you have any needs or accommodations that will make this event more accessible for you? Email gloria@angelsgateart.org. Sign up at angelsgateart.org/arts-education/workshops/artlab.

SIR Level Up Pickleball Social

Whether you are a first timer or crushing it, join us for a fun afternoon of pickleball, networking, drinks, snacks and competition. 2 – 5 p.m. Peninsula Racquet Club, 30850 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets are $140 and available on Eventbrite. For more information visit leveluppickleballcamps.com.

Traditional Native American Pottery

Join Native American visual artist Rowan Harrison as he provides an informative narrative on the history and cultivation of clay work going back to the Ancestral Puebloans thousand of years ago. Participants will create a hand coiled pottery form using hand building techniques with clay and ceramic tools. 3 – 4 p.m. Registration is required at pvld.org. Participants may only attend one of the two sessions. November 1st or November 5th. Adults only. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates.

2 Sunday

NOVEMBER

Speaker Series, Rancho Palos Verdes

A special evening with internationally recognized, award-winning composer and conductor Daniel Slatkin. Best described as classical orchestral scores with modern touches, Daniel Slatkin composes for film, television and the concert hall. 5 – 7 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montelmalaga Drive. For more information visit pclaphil.org.

3 Monday

NOVEMBER

Staying Upright, PV Village

Learn how to prevent falls and maintain mobility with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village. Did you know that one in four adults over 65 falls each year? Fortunately, many falls are preventable with the right knowledge and simple changes. Join us for an informative presentation with Dr. Maija Sanna, a UCLA Health geriatrician, on why falls happen and how to reduce your risk. Dr. Sanna will share practical, science-backed strategies to help you better understand falls and how to prevent them. Presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village, a non-profit dedicated to creating a sense of community for older adults living independently in their own homes. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Register today by emailing villagemainoffice@gmail.com or calling (310) 415-2762.

In the Loop: Crochet & Yarn Crafts

Do you love to crochet? Get ‘in the loop’ and show off your skills every first Monday of the month. Bring your crochet or other yarn projects and have the opportunity to stitch with others. All skill levels are welcome. 4 – 6 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates.

5 Wednesday

NOVEMBER

Wings & Wonders: Guided Bird Walk

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy with expert Bob Shanman. 9 a.m. Meet in front of White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Free event. Binoculars provided. No sign up required.

Bohannon Lecture Series

Wayfarers Chapel Update with Rev. Dr. David Brown. Dr. Brown will discuss future plans for the new home of the Wayfarers Chapel at the former Battery Barnes military site in Rancho Palos Verdes. Coffee at 10:15 a.m. Lecture at 10:30–11:30 a.m. Bring your friends to enjoy a cup of coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information contact Renée Reymond at (310) 377-3003.

PV Walkers

Meet at our Scriba Family Center for guided stretching every Wednesday of the month. Led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. Sponsored by Peninsula Seniors, Promenade on the Peninsula and LCMH. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center. Providence Little Company of Mary staff will provide fun exercises and a mapped-out walk at the Promenade. 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003.

6 Thursday

NOVEMBER

First Thursday ArtWalk, San Pedro

Enjoy the Downtown Art Galleries, Restaurants and shops. Pop-ups, musicians and downtown markets add to the evening fun. 5:30 – 9 p.m. The fun takes place primarily between Pacific Avenue, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets, with the heart of the event centered around 6th and 7th Streets, especially along Mesa Street. Entertainment by The Jokers, The Working Mans Rock N Roll with special guests The Mourners, 6 – 9 p.m. on the corner of 6th and Mesa. Information and map visit 1stthursday.net.

The Grand Annex Arts Saloon

Enjoy a laid-back evening of music and art at this new First Thursday event, with your hosts, local musicians Chris and Emily Huff. November features jazz duo Adriana Nicole & Neo. 5:30 – 8 p.m. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.

Coloring and Coffee hosted by the Peninsula Library

Every first and third Thursday of the month where participants can enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, coloring, and conversations. Supplies provided, Drop-in. No registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell meeting room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

8 Saturday

NOVEMBER

Creative writing class and author event, Peninsula Library

Students from PV and South Bay get a chance to present their original poems and short stories to their writing coach British novelist Debbie Wastling. She will be sharing her South West Manuscripter’s (S.W.P.) performance with them. Wastling, novelist of 4 books, explains – “This past year students have been working on developing their unique voices to craft compelling narratives both in poetry and storytelling. The library is giving the public a chance to see young writers, and it’s a fantastic platform for the students to learn to share their original writing. Wastling will present a slide show about her novels and readings from her three novels and a sneak peek reading from her fourth new book – ‘Irish Secrets and Lies’ – about to be released. Her presentation will include historical photos of the people and places she writes about in her books. Wastling has been a member of the local writers’ group that meets regularly at Redondo Library. Free to the public. 2 – 4 p.m. 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Honor our Veterans on a Nature Walk

Walk through Historical Military Sites with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy in honor of Veterans Day. The walk will take you through restored coastal sage scrub habitat and will stop at a former WWII gun emplacement to learn about the military history of the area. 9 a.m. Moderate. Park in lot at 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Must access Paseo del Mar via Western Ave. The entrance is on the left, where the street dead ends. Sign up: pvplc.org/calendar.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

With speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a Divorce Attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and Divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call (310) 891-2300 to reserve your spot.

9 Sunday

NOVEMBER

Peter Walkowiak, How I Grow Plants

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society presenter for November Peter Walkowiak, who has been fascinated with plants since he was 5 and has owned a nursery for the last 15 years. Peter will be speaking about how he grows plants. His plants have won trophies at all the shows he enters and are examples of well-grown and well-staged specimens. 1 p.m. Fred Zamperini Field, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

12 Wednesday

NOVEMBER

Bohannon Lecture Series

Smart Giving That Matters. Sachin Maheshwari with EP Wealth Advisors will discuss taxsmart charitable giving strategies to align your giving with personal and family goals and shape a legacy of generosity. Coffee at 10:15 a.m. Lecture at 10:30–11:30 a.m. Bring your friends to enjoy a cup of coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information contact Renée Reymond at (310) 377-3003.

13 Thursday

NOVEMBER

Venardos Circus, Torrance

Through Sunday, November 23. Decade of Dreams, an Broadway-style animal-free Circus with acrobatics, variety shows, and performing arts. South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd. For details, times and tickets visit venardoscircus.com.

Las Candalistas Literary Luncheon

Journey through the Pages, a literary luncheon featuring Four Local Authors. Inspiring chats with featured authors, boutique shipping, complimentary valet service, champagne, and more. Silent auction, the ever-popular Sweet Shop and Jams & Jellies along with 15 outside vendors. $125 per person. Visit lascandalistas.org for tickets. Doors open at 10 a.m. Los Verdes Golf Course, 700 Los Verdes Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes.

14 Friday

NOVEMBER

Chamber Music, Wilmington

South Bay Chamber Music Society presents Trio Azura. 8 p.m. Los Angeles Harbor College, music dept. recital hall, 1111 Figueroa Place. Free admission. More information and schedule at sbcms.net or call (310) 379-7055.

Stage Play, HB Community Theatre

BlacMail Productions presents the stage play Broken Curses, written by William Scales from Los Angeles and directed by Spencer Collins. The play, which includes actors between 12 and 68 years of age, deals with breaking family curses like alcoholism and abuse. 7 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $50/$75 VIP. For tickets email MyBlacMailProductions@gmail.com or call (617) 304-3505.

15 Saturday

NOVEMBER

Guided Nature Walk, Pelican Cove Park

Enjoy a guided tour of Pelican Cove led by the Los Serenos Docents. We will hike past the unique native flora and fauna and explore the tide pools. Moderate to strenuous with short but steep terrain. No dogs are allowed on the beach. The hike is free, and rain cancels. Park in the parking lot on the southbound lanes of Palos Drive just south of the Point Vicente Park and Lighthouse. Parking at Pelican Cove is extremely limited; Carpooling is highly recommended. 11 a.m. 31300 Palos Verdes Dr. South, Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information, call (310) 544-5375 or visit losserenosrpv.org.

Family Art workshop, Angels Gate

Angels Gate through generous support from the California Arts Council offers free art workshops every 3rd Saturday of the month. All are welcome. Art activities for kids and adults, ages 1 to 101. Claim your spot at angelsgateart.org. All materials are provided. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro.

Classical Piano and Oboe Duet

Palos Verdes Library presents a performance by pianist Sonia Lee and oboist Tyler Morrison, as they’ll perform classical musical treasures for oboe and piano. The event will also present music by South Bay award-winning composer Amy Gordon. 2 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free to attend and all ages are welcome.

Hidden Coastal Gems

Explore White Point with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their coastal sage scrub habitat with amazing views across to the ocean. 10:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Preserve parking available at the end of the street in a gravel lot at 1600 West Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar

Origami Group, Malaga Library

Origami has many benefits. It helps develop hand-eye coordination, sequencing skills, attention skills, patience, temporal spatial skills and problem solving abilities. Origami promotes mindfulness and is a great stress-reliever. The Peninsula Origami Group meets every 3rd Saturday at Malaga Cove Library 12 – 3 p.m. 2400 via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

16 Sunday

NOVEMBER

Chamber Music, Wilmington

South Bay Chamber Music Society presents Trio Azura. 3 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free admission. More information and schedule at sbcms.net or call (310) 379-7055.

Palos Verdes Democrats monthly meeting

Join us for our hybrid (in-person and Zoom), club meeting. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. but doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.For more information, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Ukulele Jam, Collage

Join Taeri and Katie of Popoki House every Third Sunday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m. for a revamped Ukulele Jam. Bring a copy of The Daily Ukulele book and/or a tablet if you have them, a music stand, and your uke. All skill levels are welcome. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. More information at collageartculture.org or call (424) 450-8239.

19 Wednesday

NOVEMBER

Bohannon Lecture Series

The Treasure of Terranea. Nick Untermann, general manager of Terranea Resort, will preview the resort’s holiday season schedule of activities for hotel guests and the local community. Coffee at 10:15 a.m. Lecture at 10:30–11:30 a.m. Bring your friends to enjoy a cup of coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information contact Renée Reymond at (310) 377-3003.

Holiday Open House and Pier Lighting, Manhattan Beach

See Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m. Holiday Open House from 6 – 9 p.m. Pier Lighting 7 p.m. Downtown Manhattan Beach. More information at Downtownmanhattanbeach.com.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Village

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

20 Thursday

NOVEMBER

PV Chamber Award Celebration

Salute to business and citizen of the year awards celebration. The event recognizes outstanding member businesses and community leaders and celebrates those in the community who are making an impact. One Trump National Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. 5 – 8:30 p.m. RSVP and more information at palosverdeschamber.com/events.

21 Friday

NOVEMBER

PV Ballet Fall Fundraiser

The Palos Verdes Ballet 45th Anniversary Fall Fundraiser Dinner. 6 – 9 p.m. Michael’s Tuscany Room, 470 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. Adults $110, children (10 & under) $75. givebutter.com/PVBalletfallfundraiser2025.

22 Saturday

NOVEMBER

Native Wonders: Guided Garden Tour

Come tour the White Point Native Plant Garden and learn about how to grow and care for native plants. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Meet at White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Destination: Art Anniversary Celebration

Join the afternoon celebration of our artists, their work and our success as the South Bay community hub for art. A lively atmosphere of fun, fundraising, auction items and refreshments. 12 – 4 p.m. 1815 W. 213th Street, Ste. 135, Torrance.

Weed Warriors Event, Lunda Canyon

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy needs volunteers. Help remove invasive weeds and care for a community restoration site to benefit wildlife. Students can receive community service hours. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 6937 Kings Harbor Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Register now: pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Peninsula Library Book Sale

Sponsored by the Peninsula Library Friends Foundation. More than 25,000 books, large print, books on CD, music CD’s, records and puzzles to pick from. Lots of great gift ideas. New donations arrive daily. Admission is free. Sale takes place on Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

26 Wednesday

NOVEMBER

Acoustic Roots Session, Collage

Looking for a place to break out that guitar, fiddle, mandolin, or banjo and celebrate American music? Join the circle at Collage for an evening of music and song that celebrates traditions including Appalachian, old-time, country blues, and acoustic folk. Rebecca Lynn will lead the session, which will finish with a jam on a classic. Sign up to get a list of some tunes that will be played during the evening, or drop in. 7 – 9 p.m. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. More information at collageartculture.org or call (424) 450-8239.