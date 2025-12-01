Petition: don’t change city’s “Redondo Beach/King Harbor” entrance sign

A Change.org petition calling for no changes to the city’s “Redondo Beach/King Harbor” entrance sign has garnered 1,672 verified online signatures as of Tuesday, and a long list of comments, after a Nov. 4 city council discussion about adjusting the lettering and the art inside the sign’s center circle.

The changes would not affect the shape or structure of the 1960s sign.

Comments include criticism of the proposed “weak, watered-down, now-trendy sans serif” type, and acknowledgement of the existing sign’s older style, along with what it signifies about heritage and the long-term identity of the city.

The petition was begun by “Redondo Ron.”

“Generations of locals are not happy with changing the one piece of Redondo Beach that represents so much more than what a few city councilmembers realize,” wrote one commenter. “… Listen to the people and stop trying to turn our town into the next Manhattan Beach.”

The petition seeks more public input before the Redondo Beach city council makes a decision. The council is expected to discuss the matter again sometime in December.