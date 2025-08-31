Best in Travel with 30 “Walkies” Awards

As someone who has traveled to 25 states and 7 countries for my PhotowalksTV series on Scripps News, Peacock and YouTube, I get asked a certain question all the time: “What’s the one best place you’ve ever visited?” That’s a toughie for me. They all blur together, and the easiest answer is that the last place was the best. But the question and the followups–best small town, best beach town, best food, most underrated, etc. all deserve a more thoughtful answer. So I decided to take the questions and put the answers into the “Walkies,” the first annual Photowalks awards, based on the 120 locations we’ve covered so far. I invite you to join the fun and watch the episode above.

Meanwhile, the winners are:

Best Architecture: Barcelona

Best Road Trip: Route 66

Most Underrated: San Francisco

Most Walkable City Porto, Portugal

Best Hidden Gem: Victor, Idaho

Best Food: Chicago

Best Dessert: Graeter’s Ice Cream, Cincinnati

Best Use of iPhone for photography: Rainy days

Best Scenic Drive: Kingman to Oatman, Arizona

Best Photo Location: Paris

Best Island Getaway: Savary Island, British Columbia

Best Music City: New Orleans

Best Back Roads: Heber City, Utah

Best Beach Town: Manhattan Beach , California

Best Small Town: Taos, New Mexico

Best Out-of-the-Way Small Town: Lubec, Maine

Best City: New York

Best of the Best Overall: Nova Scotia

To find out why these choices were made, click the link above and watch the episode!