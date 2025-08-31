Best in Travel with 30 “Walkies” Awards

As someone who has traveled to 25 states and 7 countries for my PhotowalksTV series on Scripps News, Peacock and YouTube, I get asked a certain question all the time: “What’s the one best place you’ve ever visited?” That’s a toughie for me. They all blur together, and the easiest answer is that the last place was the best. But the question and the followups–best small town, best beach town, best food, most underrated, etc. all deserve a more thoughtful answer. So I decided to take the questions and put the answers into the “Walkies,” the first annual Photowalks awards, based on the 120 locations we’ve covered so far. I invite you to join the fun and watch the episode above.
Meanwhile, the winners are:
Best Surprise: Gold County, California
Nicest People: Sicily, Italy
Biggest Letdown: Battle Creek, Michigan
Best Architecture: Barcelona
Best Road Trip: Route 66
Most Underrated: San Francisco
Most Walkable City Porto, Portugal
Best Hidden Gem: Victor, Idaho
Best Food: Chicago
Best Dessert: Graeter’s Ice Cream, Cincinnati
Best Use of iPhone for photography: Rainy days
Best Scenic Drive: Kingman to Oatman, Arizona
Best Photo Location: Paris
Best Island Getaway: Savary Island, British Columbia
Best Music City: New Orleans
Best Back Roads: Heber City, Utah
Best Beach Town: Manhattan Beach , California
Best Small Town: Taos, New Mexico
Best Out-of-the-Way Small Town: Lubec, Maine
Best City: New York
Best of the Best Overall: Nova Scotia
To find out why these choices were made, click the link above and watch the episode!