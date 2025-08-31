Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Advertisement

Best in Travel with 30 “Walkies” Awards

Photowalks awards
The first annual Photowalks "Walkies" awards for the best in travel

As someone who has traveled to 25 states and 7 countries for my PhotowalksTV series on Scripps News, Peacock and YouTube, I get asked a certain question all the time: “What’s the one best place you’ve ever visited?” That’s a toughie for me. They all blur together, and the easiest answer is that the last place was the best. But the question and the followups–best small town, best beach town, best food, most underrated, etc. all deserve a more thoughtful answer.  So I decided to take the questions and put the answers into the “Walkies,” the first annual Photowalks awards, based on the 120 locations we’ve covered so far. I invite you to join the fun and watch the episode above. 

The Manhattan Beach Pier and the huge surf on 12/30/23. Photo by Jefferson Graham

Meanwhile, the winners are:

Best Surprise: Gold County, California

Nicest People: Sicily, Italy

Biggest Letdown: Battle Creek, Michigan

Best Architecture: Barcelona

Best Road Trip: Route 66

Elvis sighting in rural Illinois on Route 66 by Jefferson Graham for the Photowalks series

Most Underrated: San Francisco

Most Walkable City Porto, Portugal

Best Hidden Gem: Victor, Idaho

Best Food: Chicago

Best Dessert: Graeter’s Ice Cream, Cincinnati

Best Use of iPhone for photography: Rainy days

Best Scenic Drive: Kingman to Oatman, Arizona

The historic Montmartre section of Paris is high up on a hill. By Jefferson Graham for the PhotowalksTV series.

Best Photo Location: Paris

Best Island Getaway: Savary Island, British Columbia

Best Music City: New Orleans

Best Back Roads: Heber City, Utah

Best Beach Town: Manhattan Beach , California

Best Small Town: Taos, New Mexico

Best Out-of-the-Way Small Town: Lubec, Maine

Best City: New York

Best of the Best Overall: Nova Scotia

New Orleans for the Photowalks series by Jefferson Graham

To find out why these choices were made, click the link above and watch the episode!

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shorts

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube