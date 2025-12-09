Police chase of reportedly stolen car ends with crash in Hermosa

A woman driving an allegedly stolen, late model Elantra Hyundai led police on a high speed chase from Gardena to Hermosa Beach, a distance of about six miles, beginning about 11 p.m. Monday night. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the Hyundai into a Ford SUV parked alongside the center meridian in front of the North End Bar in the 2500 block of Hermosa Avenue.

Following the crash police immediately arrested the driver, whom witnesses said appeared to attempt to flee. A male passenger in the car did flee, in the direction of The Strand, according to witnesses. He eluded officers for nearly an hour before a police officer was seen walking the male suspect along Hermosa Avenue for about a block to a police car, where the officer searched him. The two suspects were driven away in separate police cars a few minutes after midnight. A witness said neither suspect appeared to be injured.

Dominique Delacroix, a bartender at North End, said she went outside when she heard the car crash because she was concerned the crash may have involved one of her customers. She said she counted 15 police cars from Gardena, Hermosa, Redondo and other neighboring cities.

During the search a drone, and a helicopter with a powerful searchlight circled the area until the fleeing suspect was found. ER