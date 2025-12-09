Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Police chase of reportedly stolen car ends with crash in Hermosa

The driver involved in a high speed police chase is placed into a police car by Redondo Beach Police. Photos by Kevin Cody

A woman driving an allegedly stolen, late model Elantra Hyundai led police on a high speed chase from Gardena to Hermosa Beach, a distance of about six miles, beginning about 11 p.m. Monday night. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the Hyundai into a Ford SUV parked alongside the center meridian in front of the North End Bar in the 2500 block of Hermosa Avenue.

A male suspect who eluded police for nearly an hours is taken in cuffs to a Gardena Police car.

Following the crash police immediately arrested the driver, whom witnesses said appeared to attempt to flee. A male passenger in the car did flee, in the direction of The Strand, according to witnesses. He eluded officers for nearly an hour before a police officer was seen walking the male suspect along Hermosa Avenue for about a block to a police car, where the officer searched him. The two suspects were driven away in separate police cars a few minutes after midnight. A witness said neither suspect appeared to be injured.

A Gardena Police Officer searches the male suspect who eluded police for nearly an hour.

Dominique Delacroix, a bartender at North End, said she went outside when she heard the car crash because she was concerned the crash may have involved one of her customers. She said she counted 15 police cars from Gardena, Hermosa, Redondo and other neighboring cities.

During the search a drone, and a helicopter with a powerful searchlight circled the area until the fleeing suspect was found. ER

The police chase from Gardena to Hermosa Beach ended when the fleeing driver crashed into a parked car on Hermosa Avenue.
An officer examines the Elantra Hyundai after it crashed on Hermosa Avenue.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Content

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube