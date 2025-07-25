Proposed ordinance would bolster Redondo Beach youth commission

by Eve Celia Rosenblum

A proposed ordinance by Redondo Beach City Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic would reorganize the city’s youth commission.

The commission, which produces recommendations to enhance resources for teens, was brought back last year after a hiatus during the pandemic. The proposed changes would increase youth representation on the board.

The adult advisory seats would be reduced from three to one, and five seats would be reserved for seventh and eighth-grade students.

As it stands, middle school students may serve as non-voting members of the commission’s ad hoc board.

Kaluderovic hopes granting the younger teens voting power will ensure the commission represents all teens.

“Start them young,” she said. “Inspire them to continue.”

She decided to spearhead the program after noticing a lack of representation among young people in city government.

“It makes sense,” she says. “Public service lends itself historically to older people who have the time to do it.”

Under Kaluderovic’s direction, the city increased recruitment for the youth commission, tabling at events and speaking at local schools. As a consequence of these efforts, interest in the program has gone up.

This year, there were more applicants than positions.

Kaluderovic is excited by these developments, hoping a spot on the commission will become a coveted role over time.

“I hope that it becomes something that not only looks great on your resume when applying to college, but you get to make an impact,” she said. “I hope there’s more engagement through all age ranges when it comes to political decisions, whether it’s the local or national level.” ER