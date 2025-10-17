About Town Redondo: AxeALS cornhole tourney, Little Fish opening, Speaker Series

AxeALS Beach Fest & Cornhole Tournament Saturday

The second annual axeALS Beach Fest & Cornhole Tournament will take place Oct. 18, at Seaside Lagoon, a family-friendly event to raise funds and awarerness for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) research.

AxeALS was founded by Eric Stevens, a former L.A. County firefighter, Cal-Berkeley and NFL football player, who was diagnosed at age 29, one month after his wedding in 2019.

AxeALS works to gain access to treatments and clinical trials, in the hope to find a cure.

Tickets for the event are $30 for general admission and $300 per cornhole team. All proceeds benefit the axeALS Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The organization is overseen by Eric and his wife Amanda Stevens. Its mission is to raise funds for clinical trials, give direct support to those battling the disease and their families, and advocate for increased access to potential treatments, to take ALS “from terminal to treatable.”

For more information, go to www.axeALS.org.

“Shooting Star” opens at Little Fish Theatre

Little Fish Theatre – the operation that moved from Long Beach into temporary residence at the Beach Cities Health District campus – opens “Shooting Star” this weekend. The play tells the story of a college couple reunited when “a snowy night and a delayed flight becomes a ticket to an unexpected destination,” written by Steven Dietz.

Directed by Tara Donovan, it stars Analeis Anderson and Doug Mattingly.

The production runs Oct. 17 – Nov. 2. Opening show is 8 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $35, $33 for senior citizens and $20 for students. littlefishtheatre.org/pond.

PBS NOVA host to speak at sold-out Performing Arts Center

Ella Al-Shamahi, host of “Human,” a new series on PBS NOVA, will speak at a sold-out engagement Oct. 20 at Redondo Beach Performing Arts’ Center, opening its 2025-26 “Distinguished Speaker Series.”

A former creationist who set out to disprove evolution, she became a leading paleoanthropologist and stand-up comic. Her show aims to blend popular culture and storytelling in a humorous manner.

The Distinguished Speaker series runs from October to May. ER