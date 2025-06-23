Realtor Leslie S. “Les” Fishman had a passion for community service, and tennis

Leslie S. “Les” Fishman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on February 13, 2025. Fishman grew up in Portland with his parents, Hal and Millie, and his sister, Cheryl. From an early age, he embraced life with enthusiasm and an adventurous spirit.

Fishman had a deep love for music, both as a listener and a performer. In high school, he played keyboards and sang in the band Midnight Express.

In 1981, Les moved to the South Bay, where he built a successful career as a Realtor. For over 30 years, he and his devoted wife, Virginia Butler, worked side by side as a dynamic real estate team at Coldwell Banker in Malaga Cove. Virginia is profoundly grateful for the life and love they shared.

Les had a passion for tennis, and played regularly at the Palos Verdes Tennis Club. But more than anything, he cherished his relationships. He had an uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went, always eager to gather with loved ones for game nights, sporting events, theater outings, and travel adventures. Quick to laugh and even quicker to love, Les was an affectionate father to Heidi and Amy and a cherished “Paca” to his grandchildren. Whether playing cards, splashing in the surf , or simply being silly, he had a gift for creating joy and unforgettable memories.

Fishman fully embodied the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.” He was also a devoted member of the 1st Church of Christ Scientist Palos Verdes. He also dedicated himself to numerous other organizations, including the PV Board of Realtors, several charitable foundations, and the boards of the Peninsula Heritage School, and the Asher Student Foundation. His impact was immeasurable, and his legacy of kindness and service will endure.

Everyone who met him walked away feeling richer for the experience. His warmth, compassion, and infectious joy left a lasting imprint on countless lives.

Les lived his faith in every moment, and his spirit will continue to shine through the love, laughter, and kindness he inspired in all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

Les is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Virginia Butler; his daughters, Heidi Fleisher and Amy Ellingson; his seven grandchildren; and his sister, Cheryl Ranson.

In honor of Les’s lifelong commitment to philanthropy, donations may be made to one of his cherished organizations–Boys & Girls Club, Los Angeles Mission, Asher Student Foundation, or the Rotary Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.

You may leave comments and post photos at this online guestbook at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/torrance-ca/leslie-fishman-12250091. A public service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.