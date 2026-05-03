Redondo Beach Pier evacuated due to 911 call about a “threat”

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach Police responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning about a threat on the Pier, which led to evacuation of the area and a delay in the doors opening for day three of the nearby BeachLife Festival.

The Pier was re-opened at 1:35 p.m.

Police and Redondo Beach Fire Department personnel earlier set up a unified command post and cleared the Pier of bystanders, the perimeter stretching to Captain Kidd’s at the north end. Evacuated fishermen looked on as police searched the Pier with dogs.

Jason May, RBFD deputy chief, said that the BeachLife Festival grounds were secure as authorities evaluated the situation at the Pier. May did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

BeachLife organizers later in the morning announced that admission to the grounds was postponed from noon until 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” Concertgoers were let in at that time.

May said an an extra layer of security has been added for BeachLife today, though no further disruption is expected for the day-long event, concluding tonight with James Taylor. ER