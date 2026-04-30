Redondo Springfest organizers: attendance, revenue up again

by Garth Meyer

Reports from Springfest 2026 in Redondo Beach suggest another year of expanding attendance and revenue for organizers North Redondo Beach Business Association.

With no final numbers in yet, Robin Garfield, Springfest chair, said, “We definitely improved our revenues over last year and we doubled it the year before. This year I think we will double again.”

Pre-sale of carnival wristbands were twice that of last year, and internal audience estimates were up. Entrance to the four-day event is free so no official attendance is tracked.

“Last year at certain times of the day we had much smaller attendance,” Garfield said. “Food trucks and vendors all said they want to come back next year, ‘We sold more than ever.’”

This year also saw the debut of high school students’ projects as part of Springfest promotion and activities.

“Some were successful, some not as much, but the learning experience was invaluable,” Garfield said.

The NRBBA has committed to give five $1,000 college scholarships from the 2026 proceeds, up from three last year.

“People are realizing Springfest is a community celebration, not just a carnival,” Garfield said.

She noted it is not only free to attend, but offers free parking and free entertainment.

“I don’t think there’s another event in the area this big that does it for free. Without hindrances.” ER