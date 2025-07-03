Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Riviera Village Festival a storied Redondo Beach tradition 

San Diego artist Joe Vickers participates in over 100 street fairs each year. Photo courtesy of the artist.

by Mira Abrams

Artist Joe Vickers said people are his favorite part of the many street fairs he participates in, including last weekend’s 47th Riviera Village Summer Festival in Redondo Beach. 

“I live in San Diego, and I do about 17 or 18 shows a year. Everyone gets to have the day with their family to just hang out,” he said.

Summer hats and dresses. Photo by Mira Abrams

His observation was born out by people of all ages, and their furry friends, connecting with neighbors and visitors they otherwise might never meet while shopping at over 300 street vendors with spice blends and sauces, wind chimes, paintings, and lots of jewelry and clothing. The Embellished Brim Hat Bar pressed patches on hats. Women and girls held up dresses. Kids ran back and forth, bubble guns in hand, staring at the toys, including 3-D printed dragons, and enjoying the rides and inflatable slides.

Recycled surfboards by Surf to Art.

There was a beer garden, live entertainment and food trucks with offerings only found at fairs, including freeze-dried Skittles, colored licquices, and flavored Dem Nutz. 

Rings from Moon & Sun Mexican Silver. Photo by Mira abrams

Sometimes stories are best shared over custom made hats and flavored nuts.

You can find Joe Vickers at joevickersart.com, and @joevickersart on Instagram.  ER

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices