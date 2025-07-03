Riviera Village Festival a storied Redondo Beach tradition 

by Mira Abrams

Artist Joe Vickers said people are his favorite part of the many street fairs he participates in, including last weekend’s 47th Riviera Village Summer Festival in Redondo Beach.

“I live in San Diego, and I do about 17 or 18 shows a year. Everyone gets to have the day with their family to just hang out,” he said.

His observation was born out by people of all ages, and their furry friends, connecting with neighbors and visitors they otherwise might never meet while shopping at over 300 street vendors with spice blends and sauces, wind chimes, paintings, and lots of jewelry and clothing. The Embellished Brim Hat Bar pressed patches on hats. Women and girls held up dresses. Kids ran back and forth, bubble guns in hand, staring at the toys, including 3-D printed dragons, and enjoying the rides and inflatable slides.

There was a beer garden, live entertainment and food trucks with offerings only found at fairs, including freeze-dried Skittles, colored licquices, and flavored Dem Nutz.

Sometimes stories are best shared over custom made hats and flavored nuts.

You can find Joe Vickers at joevickersart.com, and @joevickersart on Instagram. ER