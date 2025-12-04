Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Rockin’ the Pier Plaza for the 20th Annual Rock for Tots Concer

Jeremy Buck and Santa.
photos by Ken Pagliaro (KenPagliaro.com)

The 20th Annual Rock for Tots concert and toy drive packed Pier Plaza in downtown Hermosa Beach on Sunday, November 23. A cargo van’s worth of unwrapped toys and over $8,000 were donated through the evening, organized by Jeremy Buck and the Bang. Following Santa’s arrival aboard the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s hook and ladder, and the traditional tree lighting ceremony, over 50 local musicians rocked the Plaza, under the direction of Steve Agular.  They ranged in ages and styles from young South Coast Music rockers to veteran Mermaid balladeer Joe Cipolla. The concert brought to a close the weekend-long Hermosa for the Holidays, presented by the Hermosa Chamber of Commerce.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Content

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube