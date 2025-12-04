Rockin’ the Pier Plaza for the 20th Annual Rock for Tots Concer

The 20th Annual Rock for Tots concert and toy drive packed Pier Plaza in downtown Hermosa Beach on Sunday, November 23. A cargo van’s worth of unwrapped toys and over $8,000 were donated through the evening, organized by Jeremy Buck and the Bang. Following Santa’s arrival aboard the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s hook and ladder, and the traditional tree lighting ceremony, over 50 local musicians rocked the Plaza, under the direction of Steve Agular. They ranged in ages and styles from young South Coast Music rockers to veteran Mermaid balladeer Joe Cipolla. The concert brought to a close the weekend-long Hermosa for the Holidays, presented by the Hermosa Chamber of Commerce.