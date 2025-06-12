RUNdezvous: Hermosa Run Club combines friendship with fitness

by Laura Garber

Every Wednesday evening in Hermosa Beach, a rhythmic pulse echoes along The Strand. It’s not the ocean, but the sound of over 100 runners hitting their stride. They’re part of the Hermosa Run Club, one of LA’s liveliest fitness communities.

Over 250 people (and a few dogs) ran with HRC for Global Run Day, a world-wide event celebrating the sport of running, on June 4. The inaugural Global Run Day in 2016 saw over 2.5 million people from over 177 countries pledge to run.

Founded in 2023 by friends Corey Mack and Riku Kiyokawa, HRC is one of thousands of global run clubs that have resurged in popularity since the pandemic.

With over 125 running clubs active across Los Angeles, ranging from the notably stylish Koreatown Run Club, to the film-themed Cinephile Run Club and the mentor-driven Skid Row Run Club, the athletic duo yearned for a local meetup of their own. “It ended up becoming a bigger thing than we thought possible,” Mack admits.

Mack relocated from Naples, Florida to Los Angles in 2017, and discovered the active, fitness-oriented lifestyle that characterized much of West LA. Returning to Hermosa in 2022, surrounded by the endemic party and volleyball culture, he was surprised at the lack of running groups.

Mack possessed the zeal of a recent convert. He hadn’t always been a star runner but had found that running was a therapy for an overstimulated mind. “I’m one of those people who came around from really disliking running,” he said, “to absolutely needing it.”

When Mack approached Kiyokawa, they realized they had both independently dreamed of starting a local run club. Collaborating on a name, they wanted something rooted in the community yet a word that could transcend it. Kiyokawa simply chose ‘Hermosa Run Club’ or ‘HRC’. A name that means ‘beautiful’ in Spanish which gives nod to the local setting but also to the people of the community they wanted to build.

Kiyokawa and Mack started the first HRC meet-up by posting on Instagram in August 2023. Five people showed up for the first meeting. Within three weeks that number grew to 50.

The founders started their club at an opportune time. A 2024 survey by Strava, a popular running, cycling and hiking app, estimated the growth of world-wide run clubs by 59 percent that year.

Yet, in the first six months, it didn’t always feel that way. Mack recalls a time on a rainy December, when a large crowd was expected, only three showed up. “Going from 100 to 3 people is a very humbling experience,” he said.

The lull didn’t last long; word quickly spread online. Attendance progressed welcoming novice runners to Olympic qualifiers. Now, the club averages more than 100 people every Wednesday and almost 300 during the peak summer season.

Alena Vacková and Gabriela Skalická, friends from the Czech Republic, participate in run clubs around the world. “Everytime we travel, we try run clubs in a different country,” Skalická said.

But the Hermosa Run Club has something few other run clubs can compete with, Vacková said — its four mile run to Manhattan Beach’s iconic pier and back to Hermosa runs alongside the ocean.

“This is my first time running by the ocean, I think that’s the best thing,” Vacková added.

The South Bay has an incredible athletic history, including dozens of Olympians. It is a mecca for professional athletes — yet still maintains a sense of community.

What started as a reason to simply run with other enthusiasts and meet new friends soon emphasized the community from which it grew by partnering with local small businesses.

HRC has added a weekly Sunday morning run, partnering with Gitana Cafe in north Hermosa. “That partnership has taught me a lot about fostering community,” says Mack. He notes that the club has a tangible impact by helping drive sales to local businesses during traditionally slow months.

After the Wednesday evening run, many participants head to Tower 12 or Creamy Boys in downtown Hermosa to refuel, keep the conversation going -and maybe even spark some romantic connections.

Most HRC members are in their post-grad to mid-thirties, creating a natural environment for matchmaking.

The neighboring Venice Run Club, one of the fastest-growing run clubs in the world, has garnered a reputation as “the Tinder of run clubs,” which VRC embraces with humor by asking newcomers to share their relationship status in front of a crowd that reaches over 1,000 people at the height of the season.

As dating apps reach a plateau, more people look to in-person socialization for their next connection. Run clubs ease this tension by having an immediate common interest.

“Running gives you endorphins which helps give you more of a relaxed feeling to socialize,” says Mack, who met his partner through the Hermosa Run Club.

While Mack is open to this type of romantic socialization for HRC, an engaged couple even met through the club, it isn’t the point.

“We try not to make it too dating focused because then it becomes an ‘IRL’ dating app versus a community connection,” he said.

For Isaiah Imasuen, a long-time member, it’s a way to meet new friends and catch up with old ones.

“We get to chat while running,” he said. “It’s a very special community with friendly people.”

National brands have started to recognize the influence of local run clubs. Electrolit, a partner of HRC, offers free sports drinks at the end of the finish line every week.

For Global Run Day, New Balance sent representatives to lend out sneakers for the run and collaborated with HRC to hand out customized cross-branded socks to the first 200 runners. In April, New Balance sent Mack to the Boston Marathon to participate and meet with more local run clubs.

“Community is very important to New Balance,” said Brianna Stone, a community outreach partner for the athletic brand. “We look to partner with organic runclubs that meet their community where they’re at.”

These days, partnering with global brands gives legitimacy to local clubs that separate them from the average meet-up and create a reputable, lasting image. For Alex Caslin, an HRC member for over a year, being exposed to more brands through the run club has been valuable. “We get to take free classes and learn more about other businesses,” she said.

With one of the largest global events coming to Los Angeles in 2028, Mack is preparing for the Olympic eye, taking advantage of the global spotlight to elevate the local run club.

While Mack and Kiyokawa’s influence initiated the club, Mack credits the community, “I think Hermosa Run Club wouldn’t be what it is without the runners.”

The future of HRC is built to outlive the founders. Mack hopes that this will be a South Bay staple for runners and the community to rely on for decades to come.

Hermosa Run Club Schedule:

Wednesdays at Hermosa Pier 6:30 pm

Sundays at Gitana Cafe 8:30 am ER