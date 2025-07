Video by Jefferson Graham

PhotowalksTV on Scripps News and YouTube

Photos by Ray Vidal

Some 1,500 people registered to run, paddle and chug in the 2025 Ironman event in Hermosa Beach, an event that began at 8 a.m. and concluded by 9:50 a.m.

The July 4th competition asks entrants to run a mile, paddle a mile and then drink a six-pack of beer. They are alloted 20 minutes afterwards, and whoever has the best time without throwing up, wins.

Annie Seawright-Newton won in the women’s category and Blake Vogleslang took the trophy in the men’s category.

This was the 51st annual Ironman in Hermosa.