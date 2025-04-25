Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians to Build $700 Million Casino Complex

Northern California is about to get a massive new casino. The Department of Interior (DOI) has given approval to the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians to build a $700 million casino in Vallejo, California.

Casino Complex Details

The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians have made plans for a lot more than just a casino. The DOI grant allows the tribe to build a massive 400,000-square-foot casino complex located on a 160-acre site near I-80 and Highway 37.

The full site will include a huge casino resort with a full-service casino and hotel. The plans also detail plans for multiple entertainment venues, restaurants, and space for retail outlet stores. These features will make the location an ideal tourist attraction for both casino gamblers and non-gamers. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the latest news stories.

The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians also will invest in its tribal and community infrastructure. It will build 24 homes and an administrative building as a part of this project.

Overall, the tribe says that this project will become an essential part of securing the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ economic status and prosperity for its people in the coming years. Experts predict that the program will create thousands of jobs in Vallejo and Solano counties along with hundreds of millions of dollars in wages that will drive economic growth in the local community.

“This is a special day for the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians,” tribal Chairman Shawn Davis said, “For at least three decades we have been trying to reclaim our community. This allows our people to have a home and to have economic development for us and for our neighbors.

“This land represents not only our past but also our future. We are deeply grateful to the Department of the Interior for recognizing the importance of this land to the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians and for helping us realize this dream.”

How It Compares

If built according to current plans, the Scotts Valley Casino will be the biggest casino in California and one of the biggest in the United States.

Currently, the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (290,000 square foot) and Pechanga Resort Casino (188,000 square foot) in Temecula are the largest California casinos.

The only casino in the US that would be bigger than the Scotts Valley Casino is the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, which has a 600,000 square foot gaming floor.

Future of Online Casinos in California

The Scotts Valley Casino project has the potential to revolutionize the land-based casino industry in California. It also could have a huge impact on iGaming in the Golden State.

Online casinos are not legal in California yet. However, some tribes have pushed for legal online gambling. If this project is as successful as the Pomo Indians predict it will be, other tribes will find it harder to compete. This could lead them to push harder for alternative gambling options, like online casinos.