Sea Lion pups cheered by fans, Junior Lifeguards as they return to the sea at the Hermosa Beach Pier

by Laura Garber

Two California Sea Lion pups are back in the Pacific Ocean after spending more than a month rehabilitating at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro.

Hue, a malnourished female pup rescued in Malibu, suffered jagged bite wounds, possibly from a shark. Wren, a male pup rescued in El Segundo, was also found malnourished and may have struggled to find food after weaning from his mother.

The sea lions were applauded by over 100 fans including Hermosa Beach Junior Lifeguards. The audience was in suspense as both pups took a long pause before coming out of their carrier. After their stage fright subsided, they made a direct dash into the ocean.

Hermosa Beach City’s Mayor Saemann thanked the center for its commitment to marine wildlife and spoke about the City’s annual $35,000 contribution to support MMCC. “I’m proud to say that our City’s leadership has inspired others, including Redondo and Manhattan Beach, to do the same.” Mayor Saemann said.

The Center’s wildlife patients have been largely affected by the domoic acid bloom, one of the worst on record for 2025.

Dr. Mattison Peters, a MMCC veterinarian and Response Operations Director, noted the pups’ common wound injuries are typical for this time of year, as pups wean off their mothers. “Fortunately, they didn’t contract the condition from the algae toxin but were here for more routine ailments.” Peters said.

Successfully passing the ‘live fish test’—a test to determine their capability of feeding in the wild—and having gained weight, the sea lions were released together just north of the Hermosa pier.

Leslie Oldenkamp, a volunteer docent with the Center, says the live fish test gives the staff confidence of the sea lion’s chances of survival back in the ocean. “If they can catch a live fish, we know they will be fine in the wild,” Oldenkamp said.

John Warner, CEO of the center, encourages people to report bright orange tags found on a hindflipper, but reminds them not to get too close to the wildlife. “That allows us to know where our past patients are and how well they’re doing,” Warner said. “We’ve gotten reports from 15 plus years. It shows that a second chance at life is utilized to its fullest.”

MMCC will release elephant seal pups at Cabrillo Beach on Thursday. ER