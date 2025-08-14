Log In
Seawright Volleyball tournament 2025

Photo by Chris Miller

In 1968, Roy and Bunnie Seawright organized a volleyball tournament in front of their Hermosa Strand home as a way to lure their kids home from college for the summer. Half a century later three generations of family, friends and neighbors set their summer schedules around the tournament. Tradition upon tradition has been developed around the four-player, 32-team tourney. Among them is the Live Like Doug Award, presented this year to Scotti Wells, in memory of third generation Seawright player Doug Schneider, who died in a dirt bike accident in 2014. John Hiscox received the Roy Seawright Memorial Trophy, awarded each year by Roy Seawright’s granddaughter, Annie Seawright-Newton. This year’s tournament winners were Jim Arico, Sean Kelly, Emma Smith-Duncan and Luke Grafton.

