Sermon on The Hill: The church that loves Jesus

Jesus gave his followers a number of commands: love God, love your neighbor and love your enemies. He taught us to turn the other cheek, give to all who beg, and not to worry about tomorrow. He commanded his disciples to share the Good News with the people in the surrounding villages, and that if they were not welcomed or people refused to listen, to shake the sand from their sandals and move on.

What he didn’t say was to grow the church, build more churches, or find new ways to bring people into the church. He also told us not to be afraid. He said those who love their lives will lose them, and those who give their lives for the sake of the Gospel will gain eternal life.

Yet whenever Episcopal clergy get together, we talk about two things: how are we growing the church and how do we keep from dying. The latter question is more easily dealt with: we don’t keep from dying. If we are truly the Church of the resurrection and new life, then death has no meaning for us. “Where O death is your victory, where O death is your sting?” (1 Cor. 15:55).

The church that exists now is not the church that existed in the first Millennium after Christ’s birth. There have been many deaths and resurrections throughout the history of the church. I don’t want the church to die; it’s not just my livelihood but my vocation and passion. I love church. It’s because I love church and Jesus that I focus on our life now and today, for this is the day the Lord has made: let us rejoice and be glad in it.

By the same token, it is exhausting being with individuals who are overly concerned with their own mortality or that of a loved one. They fret and worry over everything, seeing danger everywhere; not flying for fear of crashing or catching disease, eating bland food to hopefully extend their lives by a few years, and staying home to avoid people altogether. While they are alive, they aren’t living.

So too the church. We become so preoccupied with staying alive and relevant, worrying about bringing in young people and families, that we lose sight of who we are and whose we are. Jesus didn’t call us to grow the church but to share the Good News: that we are loved, forgiven and wanted. God didn’t send Jesus to condemn the world but to save it.

In my first year at St. Francis, I said I wanted us to be known as the church that loves Jesus. As I began my second year, I was asked what my vision was for 2024 and I said again, to be the church that loves Jesus. I understand that this does not appeal to everyone, and unlike the apostle Paul I don’t try to be all things to all people. But with God’s help I work to respect the dignity of every human being, to strive for peace and justice among all people, and to seek and serve Christ in all persons, loving my neighbor myself.

We are not called to fear but to love. As a wise Muppet once said, “Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hatred, and hatred leads to the dark side.” We are not called to grow but to share the Good News, which if we live honestly and with integrity will in all likelihood help us to grow.

There’s more than enough fear in our world. It is refreshing and renewing to spend time with people who believe we are called to do more than blindly react to our own world, but rather to respond with love for ourselves, one another and the world around us. If we are to be known for anything, let it be the church that loves Jesus.

