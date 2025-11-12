Shade Hotel’s Zislis recalls how he won Manhattan Beach council’s approval

by Kevin Cody

Shade Hotel’s 20th anniversary was celebrated Monday evening, November 10, with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting that included councilmembers, investors and residents.

During his comments to guests, Zislis recalled the reluctance the city council had entrusting him with developing the prize downtown location because he had no hotel experience. Zislis said he won the council’s trust by inviting them on a visit to the Four Sisters Inn in Napa Valley, which he promised to model Shade after. The celebrated inn’s owners were his advisors. Zislis said he convinced the Le Pain Quotidien bakery to open its second U.S. location next to his hotel by visiting its flagship store in Belgium. “They had just opened their first bakery in the U.S., in Manhattan, New York. I told them, ‘You have one in Manhattan, New York. You should have one in Manhattan, California.’”

During Monday’s celebration, Zislis also recalled the unexpected support he received from Councilmember Joyce Fahey, a retired Superior Court Judge, when a resident asked the council to deny Zislis’ request for a liquor license at his new hotel. “She told the resident, ‘I never stay at a hotel that can’t serve me a scotch before bedtime.’”

The evening was also a celebration of the near completion of the hotel’s lengthy remodel.

“We’re just awaiting delivery of our custom wallpaper, with sea urchins, pebbles and some of my other favorite things. I never ordered custom wallpaper before,” Shade owner Michael Zislis said.