South Bay Fall Art Calendar 2025

by Kimie Joe

Saturday, September 13

Opening Reception, Palos Verdes Art Center

6 – 9 p.m. Featuring two exhibits. Eric Johnson: ex-cerpt features composite sculptures and works created from wood, resin and lacquer. Guillaume Zuili: The American Years photography and lith printing exhibit. Exhibits through November 15. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479. pvartcenter.org

Saturday, September 13

Travels, Esperanza Gallery

Opening Reception 3 – 6 p.m. Exhibit through October 12. Group show featuring works inspired by journeys near and far. 113 W Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. esperanzagallery.com

Saturday, Sunday, September 13, 14

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn

Meet with local artists and art collectors one weekend a month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a family friendly outdoor environment. The shows will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 13, 14; and October 11, 12. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta. Free parking. Free admission.

Saturday, September 20

Fall Gallery Artists’ Show, Destination: Art

3 – 5 p.m. Opening Reception. The collection showcases 14 artists with 91 works of art. Featured artists: Debbie Abshear, David Carpenter, Bobette Davison, Dori Dewberry, Ginger Doner, Joy Gonzalez, Mike Ishikawa, Lynn Mikami, Kaoru Tanimoto, Linda Thompson, Sharon Towle, Nancy Veits, Paula Vukmanic and Shannon Yoo. 1815 West 213th Street, Suite 135 Torrance. (310) 742-3192. localartists@destination-art.net

Saturday, September 20

New Gallery Grand Opening Reception, Bluerider ART LA

4 – 7 p.m. Inaugural Exhibit “From Sea to Sky – The Blue Axis”. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. RSVP to Vincci Huang vinccihuang@blueriderart.com

Saturday, September 20

Opening Reception, Garel Fine Art

3 – 6 p.m. Solo Exhibit “The Labor of Memory” featuring works by master printer Lino Martinez. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 753-5786. info@garelfineart.com.

Saturday, September 20

The Whimsical Curiosities of an Eccentric Mind, Gallery of Hermosa

5 – 8 p.m. Opening Reception. Solo Exhibit featuring works by Elise Acosta. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Exhibit through October 5. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com

Through September 27

Multiple Exhibits, Torrance Art Museum

MAIN GALLERY: SUR: biennial. GALLERY TWO: Affective Territories, Alternate Belongings. DARK ROOM: Backstreet to the American Dream. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov

Saturday, Sunday, September 27, 28

GVJCI Art Show, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute

Group exhibit featuring the Japanese Nikkei experience in America. Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1964 W. 162nd Street, Gardena. (310) 324-6611. info@jci-gardena.org

Through Sunday, September 28

Cats and Dogs, Cherry Co.

Group Exhibit featuring artwork inspired by cats and dogs. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com

Friday, October 3

Rick Dickert Solo Exhibit, Easy Reader Art Show

5 – 8 p.m. Opening Reception and exhibit featuring over 20 photographs by meteorologist Rick Dickert. Easy Reader office, 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Saturday, October 4

Anatomy of a Skateboard Family Workshop, Hermosa Museum

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Explore skateboard art and construction over the decades then build your own miniature board. Limited space. 710 Pier Avenue. (310) 318-9421. RSVP at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org

Saturday, October 4

Opening Reception, Cherry Co.

2 – 5 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring artist Nida Amin. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com

Through October 6

Annual Community Exhibition, Manhattan Beach Arts Center

Group Exhibit featuring works by local artists. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov

Saturday, October 18

Rocktober, Gallery of Hermosa

5 – 8 p.m. Opening Reception. Group Exhibit featuring artwork that interprets “Rocktober” through an artistic lens. Exhibit through November 9. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com

Saturday, October 25

Opening Reception, Garel Fine Art

3 – 7 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Kiley Ames. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786. garelfineart.com

Through November 1

Surface Tension, VEFA

Group exhibit featuring Southern CA artists whose practices examine the boundary between surface and meaning. VEFA Gallery. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com

Ongoing:

Bo Bridges Gallery

Gallery is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1108 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach. (310) 937-3764. bobridgesgallery.com

Walstory Art Gallery

Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670. walstory.com

To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com. ER