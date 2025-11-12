South Bay Winter Art Calendar 2025

by Kimie Joe
Through November 15
Fall Gallery Artists’ Show, Destination: Art
Collection showcases 14 artists with 91 works of art. 1815 West 213th Street, Suite 135 Torrance. (310) 742-3192. localartists@destination-art.net
Palos Verdes Art Center
Featuring two exhibits. Eric Johnson: ex-cerpt features composite sculptures and works created from wood, resin and lacquer. Guillaume Zuili: The American Years photography and lith printing exhibit. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479
Dennis Jarvis, Culture Brewing
Portraits and abstracts in resin by artist and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. 327 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Info@dennisjarvis.com
Through November 23
Bluerider ART LA
Inaugural Exhibit “From Sea to Sky – The Blue Axis”. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Open Canvas, Esperanza Gallery
Group show featuring works by local Southbay Artists. 113 W Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach
Mommy Dearest, Not Shockboxx
Group art show exploring the messy, painful, and sometimes hilarious realities of family. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com
Through November 26
Torrance Art Museum
MAIN GALLERY: Baker’s Dozen, A survey of 13 Southern California contemporary art practices. GALLERY TWO: Code Collapse. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov
Through November 30
Art Show by Rocky and Sophia, Cherry Co
Featuring original stained glass artwork and ceramic mosaics. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida del Norte, Redondo Beach. (310)921-8074. Cherryco.art
Through December 6
Kiley Ames Solo Show, Garel Fine Art
Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Kiley Ames. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786
Through December 28
Rick Dickert Solo Exhibit, Easy Reader Art Show
Featuring over 20 photographs by meteorologist Rick Dickert. Portion of proceeds to benefit Jimmy Miller Foundation. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.
Continuation, Manhattan Beach Arts Center
Featuring Charles Arnoldi, Natalie Arnoldi, Ryland Arnoldi. Envisioned and Presented by Homeira Goldstein. Curated by David Austin. art@TIME4ART.us. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov
Friday, November 14
2025 Annual Community Art Show, Palos Verdes Library District
Opening Reception November 14, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Group Exhibit through. Jan. 4. 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.
Saturday, November 15
¡Kooks!, Gallery of Hermosa
Opening Reception 5 – 9 p.m. Group art exhibit presented by Chip Herwegh showcasing South Bay’s Surf and Skateboard Art legends. Exhibit through December 7. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com
Veiled Resonance, VEFA Gallery
Opening Reception 6 – 10 p.m. Zhengyao Zuo solo exhibition through Jan. 10. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com
Wednesday, November 19
Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting and Holiday Open House
6 – 9 p.m. Downtown Manhattan Beach and Manhattan Beach Pier. Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining in Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov
Friday, November 21
James R. Armstrong Theatre Lobby: Art About America’s World War II Imprisonment of People of Japanese Ancestry
Closing Reception 4 – 7:30 p.m. The exhibit is part of fundraising efforts for project called, “World War II Camp Wall.” Torrance Cultural Arts Center 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. wwiicampwall.org
Friday – Sunday, November 21 – 23
5th Annual Hermosa for the Holidays
Holiday Open House, Tree Lighting Ceremony, Ferris Wheel, festive and new family-fun activities all weekend in Hermosa Beach. hbchamber.net
Thursday, December 4
Annual Riviera Village Holiday Stroll
5 – 9 p.m. Fun annual event. Stores open late serving refreshments while you shop. Interactive attractions for kids and adults. Grinch and Santa. rivieravillage.net
Sparkle, Cherry Co
Opening Reception 5 – 9 p.m. Holiday group exhibit featuring local artists. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida del Norte, Redondo Beach. (310) 921-8074. Cherryco.art
Friday, December 5
The Winter Show, Palos Verdes Art Center
Opening Reception 6 – 9 p.m. A juried all-media exhibition featuring PVAC members. 5504 Crestridge Road Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479
Ongoing:
Bo Bridges Gallery
Gallery is open Monday — Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1108 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 937-3764.
DION Art Gallery
Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1907-1/2 S Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.
Riley Arts Gallery
Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1007 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.
Walstory Art Gallery
Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670
