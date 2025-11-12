South Bay Winter Art Calendar 2025

by Kimie Joe

Through November 15

Fall Gallery Artists’ Show, Destination: Art

Collection showcases 14 artists with 91 works of art. 1815 West 213th Street, Suite 135 Torrance. (310) 742-3192. localartists@destination-art.net

Palos Verdes Art Center

Featuring two exhibits. Eric Johnson: ex-cerpt features composite sculptures and works created from wood, resin and lacquer. Guillaume Zuili: The American Years photography and lith printing exhibit. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479

Dennis Jarvis, Culture Brewing

Portraits and abstracts in resin by artist and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. 327 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Info@dennisjarvis.com

Through November 23

Bluerider ART LA

Inaugural Exhibit “From Sea to Sky – The Blue Axis”. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Open Canvas, Esperanza Gallery

Group show featuring works by local Southbay Artists. 113 W Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach

Mommy Dearest, Not Shockboxx

Group art show exploring the messy, painful, and sometimes hilarious realities of family. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com

Through November 26

Torrance Art Museum

MAIN GALLERY: Baker’s Dozen, A survey of 13 Southern California contemporary art practices. GALLERY TWO: Code Collapse. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov

Through November 30

Art Show by Rocky and Sophia, Cherry Co

Featuring original stained glass artwork and ceramic mosaics. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida del Norte, Redondo Beach. (310)921-8074. Cherryco.art

Through December 6

Kiley Ames Solo Show, Garel Fine Art

Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Kiley Ames. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786

Through December 28

Rick Dickert Solo Exhibit, Easy Reader Art Show

Featuring over 20 photographs by meteorologist Rick Dickert. Portion of proceeds to benefit Jimmy Miller Foundation. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Continuation, Manhattan Beach Arts Center

Featuring Charles Arnoldi, Natalie Arnoldi, Ryland Arnoldi. Envisioned and Presented by Homeira Goldstein. Curated by David Austin. art@TIME4ART.us. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov

Friday, November 14

2025 Annual Community Art Show, Palos Verdes Library District

Opening Reception November 14, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Group Exhibit through. Jan. 4. 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Saturday, November 15

¡Kooks!, Gallery of Hermosa

Opening Reception 5 – 9 p.m. Group art exhibit presented by Chip Herwegh showcasing South Bay’s Surf and Skateboard Art legends. Exhibit through December 7. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com

Veiled Resonance, VEFA Gallery

Opening Reception 6 – 10 p.m. Zhengyao Zuo solo exhibition through Jan. 10. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com

Wednesday, November 19

Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting and Holiday Open House

6 – 9 p.m. Downtown Manhattan Beach and Manhattan Beach Pier. Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining in Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov

Friday, November 21

James R. Armstrong Theatre Lobby: Art About America’s World War II Imprisonment of People of Japanese Ancestry

Closing Reception 4 – 7:30 p.m. The exhibit is part of fundraising efforts for project called, “World War II Camp Wall.” Torrance Cultural Arts Center 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. wwiicampwall.org

Friday – Sunday, November 21 – 23

5th Annual Hermosa for the Holidays

Holiday Open House, Tree Lighting Ceremony, Ferris Wheel, festive and new family-fun activities all weekend in Hermosa Beach. hbchamber.net

Thursday, December 4

Annual Riviera Village Holiday Stroll

5 – 9 p.m. Fun annual event. Stores open late serving refreshments while you shop. Interactive attractions for kids and adults. Grinch and Santa. rivieravillage.net

Sparkle, Cherry Co

Opening Reception 5 – 9 p.m. Holiday group exhibit featuring local artists. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida del Norte, Redondo Beach. (310) 921-8074. Cherryco.art

Friday, December 5

The Winter Show, Palos Verdes Art Center

Opening Reception 6 – 9 p.m. A juried all-media exhibition featuring PVAC members. 5504 Crestridge Road Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479

Ongoing:

Bo Bridges Gallery

Gallery is open Monday — Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1108 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 937-3764.

DION Art Gallery

Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1907-1/2 S Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.

Riley Arts Gallery

Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1007 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Walstory Art Gallery

Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670

To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com ER