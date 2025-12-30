Log In
Spotlight on Art: McCaw Holiday Art Show, Waiting for validation

John McCaw in front of his piece, “Southland.”
The annual McCaw Art Show took place at the family gallery’s historic building in Old Town Torrance on December 6. A beautifully decorated Christmas tree, hardwood floors and brick walls offered a museum quality setting for their art. Dan McCaw, the elder of the three artists, explained many of his works illustrate a person waiting for acknowledgement that brings with it validity and credibility. “We are all waiting for our moment to find our niche in making our mark,” he said. One woman was seated with an empty chair by her, in front of a bowl of welcoming fruit, waiting to be validated. Our culture is consumed with “likes” and “followers” that show our talents are worthy of recognition and truly matter. ER

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

