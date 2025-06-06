Spotlight on Charity: “Cruising Together for the Better” Las Candalistas Spring Event

On May 10, at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, Las Candalistas hosted their annual spring fundraiser with the theme of a “cruise on land!” To keep from missing the boat, guests purchased $150 tickets participate in an amazing silent auction that included two Disney Park passes for use at any of their resorts, including Paris and Hong Kong, a Nobu gift basket with a luxe gift card and a bottle of premium Japanese whiskey, and two priority tickets to a live taping of the Jimmy Kimmel show and dinner at the Musso and Frank Grill to before the show. Guests were able to purchase a bottle of wine from the bar to share at their table, enter a raffle and if they happened to find a hidden rubber duckie, they were able to redeem it for a free drink. The attire was Captain’s Table Chic or Cruise Casual. Chef Dora provided three incredible buffet stations for the most discerning of tastes.

Photos by Philicia Endelman