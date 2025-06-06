Log In
Spotlight on Charity: “Cruising Together for the Better” Las Candalistas Spring Event

Janet Earle and Joyce Kochanowski.
On May 10, at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, Las Candalistas hosted their annual spring fundraiser with the theme of a “cruise on land!” To keep from missing the boat, guests purchased $150 tickets participate in an amazing silent auction that included two Disney Park passes for use at any of their resorts, including Paris and Hong Kong, a Nobu gift basket with a luxe gift card and a bottle of premium Japanese whiskey, and two priority tickets to a live taping of the Jimmy Kimmel show and dinner at the Musso and Frank Grill to before the show. Guests were able to purchase a bottle of wine from the bar to share at their table, enter a raffle and if they happened to find a hidden rubber duckie, they were able to redeem it for a free drink. The attire was Captain’s Table Chic or Cruise Casual. Chef Dora provided three incredible buffet stations for the most discerning of tastes. 

Photos by Philicia Endelman

