Spotlight on Community: ‘A Very La Venta Holiday Party’

Pippa, Santa’s elf.
Fourth annual-Reigning in the cheer

The annual La Venta holiday party was on December 7, and featured Made by Meg catering’s famous hot cocoa bar. Complementary holiday photos of guests were offered with a holiday backdrop that included reindeer, a roaring fire and a spectacularly decorated Christmas tree. There were family-friendly crafts that included wreath-making and cookie decorating. Pippa, Santa’s helpful elf, read to the children and spread wild cheer and good tidings. Proceeds benefited the Family Crisis Center and the South Bay Community Center in Torrance. 

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

