Spotlight on Community: Whale of a Day Festival, a swimmingly good time

Natalie Rauda, Rosemary Vivero, Teo Zosa and Louis Gonzalez.
On April 12, the City of Rancho Palos Verdes, along with Los Serenos de Point Vicente hosted its 40th annual Whale of a Day at the main grounds of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center (PVIC). The celebration commemorates the migration of the Pacific Gray whale from the frigid waters of the Arctic seas to the warm lagoons of Baja, California. The events included children’s games and crafts, inflatables, face painting, docent tours of the PVIC museum, shopping, live music, gorgeous views and cliff-side whale watching.  This day is free to the public. Many generous sponsors helped make the day possible including EDCO, Malaga Bank, School of Rock and the Aquarium of the Pacific. ER

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

