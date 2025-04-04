Spotlight on Education: Switzer Learning Center, takes lead in special Ed

Switzer Learning Center’s Palm Royale Gala was a wonderful celebration of the local community’s commitment to empowering students with diverse learning styles and needs. Supporters came together on November 14 at the Palos Verdes Golf Club and set fundraising records, demonstrating the unwavering dedication to Switzer Learning Center’s mission. The evening featured a live auction led by auctioneer Mark Schustrin, musical performances by the John Brown Band and Paula Fong, and testimonials from Switzer students and alumni.

Photos by Tony LaBruno